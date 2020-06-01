Fancy having your own private pool deck for the day? Or living the five-star life for a while?

With all its restrictions, COVID-19 has made this possible as hotels seek out imaginative ways to survive by opening up to the local market.

Some are getting creative and coming up with new concepts to generate revenue that has dried up with the absence of tourists since the closure of the airport.

In these unprecedented times, The Palace Hotel in Sliema, for example, has had to halve the number of sunbeds on its pool decks due to social-distancing measures, and the thinking is to try and bring in the Maltese for the first time instead.

Apart from summer memberships, which are the only way to put this one open facility to use and generate some income, a smaller adults-only pool is being marketed as a private area for a family, or a few couples, who want to have a deck for the day.

The pool-for-a-day concept is built on the idea of privacy, said hotel general manager Kevin Callus, who believes this is what people are looking for in coronavirus times.

“There is still a degree of wariness, and where exclusivity features, I am positive there will be a good take-up,” he said.

Health regulations have also halved the capacity in the pool itself – Callus said staff will be on hand to monitor the number of bathers in it.

The Palace has not gone down the road of selling five-star rooms for long stays because theirs are not equipped with kitchenettes, but another hotel in the AX portfolio is working on week-long rentals for the local market at heavily discounted prices.

The cost of a stay at the aparthotel in Qawra in June has been slashed by more than half, said Sunny Coast Resort & Spa general manager Joseph Vella, as his establishment tries “another way to survive” by luring in the locals to its 92 empty apartments.

The demand for these is stronger than for a hotel room, he maintained, as guests are cautious about who enters their space and are happier if no one goes in to clean.

The offers are oriented to boost local business – the only lifeline right now – which is already strong in the Qawra properties with the use of lidos and the beach.

Hotel Juliani in St Julian’s has also taken measures to survive, renting its newly refurbished rooms for two to three months to people who want to get away from their homes.

This may, for example, be due to disturbing construction works going on near their home, or because they are in between moving house and have nowhere to go, or because they simply feel safer in a hotel environment than alone in an apartment block.

It is an interim measure for the luxury boutique hotel, until things stabilise and the airport opens. The hotel has just embarked on a major refurbishment and enlargement project and this is not how it envisaged the property would be operating after the investment.

The “very affordable” rate includes breakfast and the use of the pool, while ‘tenants’ can enjoy the hotel ambience and the possibility of having food served in their room at discounted rates.

In order to generate funds in what is looking like a dry season, the Juliani is also considering daily pool memberships.

Ironically, after having just added another 100 square metres to its rooftop pool area, it has had to reduce the number of deckchairs due to safety measures.

The move could help to justify the additional cost of manning the poor area all the times due to the need to constantly sanitise deckchairs, clean and take guests’ temperature.