Everyone loves making lists. Of the best dresses at a gala, the best footballers, the best goals, the best miniseries. The best ministers, the best jokes of our life.

Ministers come and go. Well, in Malta they nearly never go but they still hog the headlines. Usually because of the wrong things they say or do. They try, in a hilarious, if it weren’t tragic way, to be the best at the worst.

Right now, the best shot at being the worst fool of the cabinet must be the minister of education, a certain Clifton Grima. He, this man who heads our education portfolio, has decreed that it is fine for a school to hold an exhibition about hunting.

That a school should even contemplate such an abomination is beyond the worst comedian in the planet. That the minister defends their right to stage it and calls it our cultural heritage is basically up there with the worst cuckoo statements ever enunciated. Top marks for being the top dunce of the group right now. If this man is the man chosen to lead our children forward in their formation, here’s to a future worse than our scary present.

One of our rogues who is man of the moment in ruining our landscape, our atmosphere, our country, is Joseph Portelli. Portelli, with his mega projects, keeps sweeping away anything worth preserving in this country. And not just the old and traditional stuff which should have been safeguarded.

Portelli keeps destroying the little streetscape we could be proud of. He’s one big shot who needs to be stopped; needs to have some sense knocked into him. But who could even bother trying when he seems to have friends and friends of friends in the right place at the right time?

One of the dimmer spotlights must be reserved for the one and only Bernard Grech. That a politician, a leader of a gloriously grand party, is never heard of, is totally quiet on all fronts, is definitely the biggest thing that has happened in this land. The art of invisibility, of inertia, of doing absolutely nothing of note or not, is an act of magic worthy of the great Houdini.

Isn’t it a great feat that no one knows where Grech is? Or what he intends doing if, by the flukiest of flukes, the Labour Party implodes, splits into many fragments and Grech ends up with the biggest party in parliament and is asked to form the next government.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà should have been the broom to clear away all the horrors of the Joseph Muscat era - Victor Calleja

Yet another hotshot whose stardom is his invisibility is the police commissioner. Taking over from Lawrence Cutajar, his potential to shine bright for good reasons was sky high. Instead of shining, the new commissioner has led his force into more farces than even the rabbit-nibbling Cutajar.

Angelo Gafà should have been the broom to clear away all the horrors of the Joseph Muscat era. All he has done so far is sweep more investigations aside and under the carpet.

Our country obviously deserves the leaders it ends up with. The pile of hotshots must feature the Prime Minister, Robert Abela. Besides allowing all sorts of stars to shine with their stupidity, larceny and horror, our prime minister is also a bungler. His latest admission that the country, especially Valletta, is not safe for walking in is quite something.

It’s the tip of the iceberg really. Corruption, sleaze, unbridled development, institutions converted into government agencies, this and more is what Abela is overseeing and smiling away as if we really live in a paradise. A real fool’s paradise.

Soon, Abela could say that, like the streets of Valletta, Malta has turned into an ungovernable jungle. And that he would definitely advise his daughter, besides avoiding Valletta, to pack her bags and fly to a better-run country.

These are only some of our big shots. Lack of space is the only thing that has stopped the addition of many others. Feel free to add your favourite to the above horde.

Victor Calleja is a former publisher.