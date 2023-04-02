MARSAXLOKK 1

Attard 43

PIETA’ HOTSURS 2

Hovhannisyan 45, Zerafa 70

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-6, A. Attard-6 (66’ C. Bonanni)(74’ E. Uzeh), K. Keqi-6.5, P. Xuereb-5.5, S. Ferraris-6.5, J. Aguilar-6 (66’ T. Fonseca), O. Carniello-5.5, L. Aguirre, R. Scicluna-6, S. Moracci-6.5, D. Vukovic-5.5.

PIETA’ HOTSPURS

R. Cini-6.5, S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-6, T. Ojo-6 (90+7’ T. Howland), D. Zerafa, J. Ghio-5.5 (62’ T. Yamaguchi), A. Hovhannisyan-6.5, K. Leonardi-6 (85’ D. Rodrigues), K. Briffa-5.5 (46’ A. Schembri Wismayer), I. Farrugia-6, Z. Leonardi-6.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Aguilar, Z. Leonardi, Bonanni, Bangura, K. Leonardi, Zerafa, Farrugia, Yamaguchi.

Red card: Aguirre (M) 24.

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Marsaxlokk).

Pieta’ Hotspurs maintained alive hopes of avoiding the bottom two places as they came from behind to beat ten-man Marsaxlokk 2-1.

Although Żebbuġ Rangers’ loss to Valletta meant that Marsaxlokk have secured their Premier League status, the Southseasiders went out in search of the three points and showed greater determination in the opening minutes.

However the dismissal of influential Leandro Aguirre allowed the Hotspurs to gain ground and although they conceded a goal, they equalised a few minutes later, before notching the winner during the second half.

