BALZAN 0

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 1

Caetano da Silva 70

First Division side Pietà Hotspurs stunned holders Balzan as a goal mid-way through the second half handed them a narrow win and a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Although their Premier League campaign was quite disappointing so far, Balzan still started as firm favourites to secure a place in the next round, also considering the fact that the Hotspurs have been going through a bad patch in Division 1.

In fact, the Hotspurs have just picked up four points from their last eight league matches that left them just five points ahead of the bottom teams.

However, on the day, Pietà adopted a cautious approach and had goalkeeper Miguel Chetcuti in brilliant form, pulling off a string of fine saves during the second half.

On the other hand, although one would have expected more from Balzan, Lady Luck was definitely not on their side as they hit the crossbar three times.

Balzan made their intentions clear right from the start and in the opening minutes, a Seyi Adekoya header and another by Luke Montebello ended high. The Reds kept the momentum and on 12 minutes, Steve Pisani sent Montebello through on the right.

The towering striker latter lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper but the ball hit the crossbar with Adekoya concluding wide off the rebound.

Balzan were denied by the woodwork a second time on 22 minutes when Steve Pisani’s powerful drive came off the woodwork

The Hotspurs replied on 34 minutes with an assist by Kilian Amehi for Nicholas Pisani with the latter’s effort from the edge of the area ending just wide.

Balzan threatened with a cross from the right from which Adekoya’s powerful shot was blocked by a defender.

In the second half, Jacques Scerri replaced Adekoya with Effiong in their bid to strengthen the forward line.

However, Effiong just failed to connect off an inviting free-kick by Correa on 55 minutes.

Pieta goalkeeper Miguel Chetcuti punches the ball away against Balzan. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ivan Bozovic then headed just wide off a Pisani corner six minutes later and on 68 minutes, Pietà goalkeeper Chetcuti performed a great save on a Ricardo Correa freekick.

Two minutes later, the Hotspurs managed to break the deadlock. Clive Gauci served Jose Lucas Caetano da Silva on the right and the latter’s low shot from the edge of the area hit the foot of the upright with the ball ending at the back of the net.

Balzan, who had just included Paul Fenech and Stefan Dimic as substitutes, were now all out in search of the equaliser. Montebello was unlucky to hit the crossbar with a cross shot from the right on 76 minutes.

Chetcuti was then prominent as he turned into a corner an Effiong effort when served by Montebello on 78 minutes and four minutes later, he parried a well-taken freekick by Steve Pisani.

Deep in stoppage time, Fenech served Montebello from the right but the latter’s shot ended high.