Pietà Hotspurs were made to wait until the final minutes to grab the three points in a close 1-0 win over Marsaxlokk at the Centenary Stadium on Monday.

With scoring opportunities hard to come by throughout, it was Diego Segura’s shot from distance which made the difference as Brian Spiteri’s clan rose to ninth in the Challenge League standings on 10 points.

The Hotspurs now stand within two points of the southseasiders, who may have looked slightly more productive during the evening but could not find a breakthrough.

Pietà coach Spiteri praised his side’s commitment to “that one action which could change everything” and believes the players were ready to counteract the technical set-pieces that Edgar Degabriele’s Marsaxlokk players are known to deliver.

“During half-time, I told my players ‘today is very close and one play could change the game’ and in reality, that is what happened,” Spiteri told the Times of Malta.

