Hourly wage costs in the third quarter of last year were fractionally down in Malta while they rose in the rest of the European Union, except Germany.

Data published by the EU statistics office showed that compared to the third quarter of last year, the highest increases in hourly wage costs were recorded in Hungary (+16.6%) and Bulgaria (+16.3%).

Four more EU Member States recorded an increase above 10% namely: Lithuania (+13.9%), Poland (+13.3%), Greece (+11.6%) and Romania (+10.9%).

Data issued by Eurostat.

Wage and salary costs include direct remuneration, bonuses, and allowances paid by an employer in cash or in kind to an employee in return for work done, payments to employees saving schemes, payments for days not worked and remuneration in kind such as food, drink, fuel and company cars.

On average, hourly labour costs rose by 2.9% in the euro area and by 3.4 % in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year Eurostat said.

The data was compiled before a cost of living wage increase of nearly €10 was announced in the Malta budget, effective from January.