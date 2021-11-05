Din l-Art Ħelwa is urging people to join the heritage NGO in objecting to the proposed demolition of 10 Grade 2 scheduled properties on the Birżebbuġa waterfront.

The application, which was filed by Andre Cauchi, seeks to demolish properties on Triq San Patrizju, Triq San Franġisk Saverju and Triq San Filippu, turning them into 26 flats, five penthouses and a maisonette, as well as seven underlying garages and eight car spaces.

In a statement on Friday, Din l-Art Ħelwa said the demolition of the street-facing row of scheduled buildings to make way for five-storey apartment blocks would be detrimental to the character of the town and urged people to object until the deadline on Friday (today).

“These townhouses, which together form a continuous row of heritage buildings, date to the late 19th and early 20th century and form a central role in the urban development of Birżebbuġa as a thriving and active town,” they said.

“Under existing policy, Grade 2 scheduling means the buildings must be protected in their entirety. The complete gutting out of these properties does not equate to their protection. Furthermore, additional development can only be permitted if truly minimal and would not detract from the architectural form and massing of the scheduled property.”

Three additional floors

The NGO added that the construction of three additional floors to the existing volume in the area would completely transform the area and “obliterate” the town’s traditional character.

“The scheduled ornate facades will be dwarfed by the imposing new development towering above.”

They urged the Planning Authority to stick to its promise to preserve the context and setting of scheduled buildings and double down to ensure that their preservation and protection is also safeguarded.

“This application is completely unacceptable. It goes against all policies intended to ensure the protection of our island's limited and increasingly threatened cultural heritage. The proposal is simply unjustifiable and must be refused.”

A view of some more of the homes scheduled for demolition. Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

Superintendence: 'totally unacceptable'

In its submission on the application, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said the project was “totally unacceptable”.

Noting that the development was proposed to replace a significant cluster of houses dating to the inter-war period, the SCH said these houses had “evident historical and architectural value, contributing to significant and legible streetscapes on three streets”.

“The cultural heritage value of most of these properties is recognised even by their scheduled status since most of the buildings proposed for development have been scheduled at Grade 2 to ensure their protection and appropriate treatment,” they said.

The architect of the project, they added, had not submitted images of the interior nor a work method statement, both of which are required for such applications.

“The application proposes the total gutting of all these properties, including the scheduled properties, as well as a massive increase in volumes above existing levels, even along the façades.”

“The superintendence finds that this proposed development is totally unacceptable treatment of these properties, and is totally incompatible with the scheduled status of the large majority of these properties. The Superintendence finds this application to be objectionable in principle.”

The application may be viewed on the Planning Authority website under the application number PA/06809/21.

Objections to PA/06809/21 can be made on representations@pa.org.mt