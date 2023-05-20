Motorists in Mellieħa have been left waiting in an hours-long queue to catch the ferry, with traffic tailing as far back as Għadira Bay.

Times of Malta observed Transport Malta officials diverting traffic for the ferry towards the road to Paradise Bay so that the queue could continue in an orderly manner at the south quay, where the Gozo Channel ferry is operating today.

One official on-site said that efforts were being taken to keep the main road relatively traffic free in case of an emergency.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One person waiting to board the ferry said they had been waiting in the queue for over two hours.

When calling the Gozo Channel customer care, a representative confirmed that the line was seeing long queues all day and that the ferry was not operating on schedule.

The Malta Meteorological Office currently has a scend warning in force at the Valletta and Marsamxett Harbours, with rough seas and crashing waves observed at the seaside localities on the island. The mariner’s weather forecast for Saturday says the sea will remain rough to moderate with a moderate east-southeast swell.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli