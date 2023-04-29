A historic townhouse in St Julian’s, which the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage wanted to protect, is no more.

The Superintendence claimed it was not consulted before a permit was issued for the project in 2018 and that the Planning Authority and the Building and Construction Agency cleared the way for demolition to take place regardless.

The Superintendence does not agree with the demolition and would have been favourable to the retention and integration of this building in the development - Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

The planning application for the project, PA4563/15, was initially refused in March 2017. It was approved on appeal by the Environment and Planning Tribunal in June the following year, when the tribunal was chaired by former PA chief executive Martin Saliba.

The permit covered the demolition of the two-storey house and the construction of garages at ground floor level and seven duplex apartments on four floors.

The developer, Clifton Cassar from CF Developers Ltd, submitted a second application late last year proposing changes to the original plans, with the construction of four garages at ground floor level and eight apartments from first to fourth floor. This application is still pending.

In a representation filed as part of the consultation process on this application, the superintendence drew the attention of the Planning Authority that it had not been consulted on the application for demolition.

'Don't damage or disturb any cultural heritage feature'

“The Superintendence notes that it was not consulted on PA 4563/15 which approved the demolition of a building of evident cultural heritage value. The Superintendence does not agree with the demolition and would have been favourable to the retention and integration of this building in the development,” it wrote.

It noted the validity of the permit and noted that the changes being requested did not exacerbate the impact of the approved development in terms of massing, volume and height.

The superintendence reminded the applicant not to damage or disturb any cultural heritage feature discovered during excavation and said it should be informed immediately of any find.

Any cultural heritage features discovered are to be investigated, evaluated and protected in line with the Cultural Heritage Act, it said.