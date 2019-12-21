Anger, despair, discouragement, courage, hope, concealment, truth, honesty. These are all different emotions but the common cry is ‘justice’. These words crop up in the wake of what happened in the past few days.

In just a couple of days, Joseph Muscat’s empire collapsed. His omnipotent, supreme leader invincible aura vanished and his reign crumbled like a house of cards. The Labour leader who attained landslide victories for the past 10 years might “leave politics altogether” by January.

He still has to decide whether to actually stay on as an MP, even though he already stated that “he is happy to now become a sailor instead of a captain”. Nonetheless, he will not seek re-election.

Everything unfolded in a rapid manner.

First, we witnessed the prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, ceding the libel suit he had instituted against the former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil. In court, MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi asked Schembri what type of business he was doing with 17 Black. Schembri did not answer.

The magistrate repeatedly asked him to answer.

Not to incriminate himself, Schembri kept refusing to answer, until, after the magistrate offered him the last opportunity to do so, he ceded the libel suit, which he had instituted to prove his innocence, something which did not happen.

Facts speak for themselves. In March 2013, the Labour Party won the general election with a record number of votes. A few days later, Schembri and Konrad Mizzi opened secret companies in Panama.

In December 2015, Karl Cini of Nexia BT sent an e-mail to Mossack Fonseca giving details of the payments to be credited to Tillgate and Hearnville, whose owners are Schembri and Mizzi.

The Dubai company 17 Black was listed as the target client of the Panama companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi.

The greed for money makes one act wickedly

Macbridge, a company in Dubai, whose owner is still unknown, was also listed as a target client.

The e-mail revealed that the companies of Schembri and Mizzi were alleged to receive €150,000 monthly from 17 Black, about €5,000 daily.

All this is in black and white. Yet, Mizzi remained a Cabinet member and Schembri remained chief of staff in the Office of Prime Minister Muscat, who took no concrete action. The leaked e-mails clearly show that Schembri and Mizzi allegedly tried to fleece workers, the self-employed, the elderly, youths, children and the sick out of thousands of euros.

In May 2017, the prime minister called an early general election. In October 2017, Daphne Caruana Galizia was brutally assassinated. In November, the media revealed that the owner of 17 Black, Yorgen Fenech, was arrested in connection with the killing of Caruana Galizia.

During a constitutional court case, Fenech claimed that Schembri, Muscat’s best friend, had kept him updated by providing continuous information and tips in relation to the police investigation of Caruana Galizia’s assassination. The greed for money makes one act wickedly.

It is truly astounding how Muscat kept defending, at all costs, his chief of staff and Mizzi. He did not act the same way with other persons also within the Labour Party. We all followed the resignations of parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon, minister Manuel Mallia, the deputy leader for parliamentary affairs of the Labour Party Anġlu Farrugia. These persons were treated differently.

Schembri and Mizzi have shamed us before the world. Political responsibilities should have been shouldered long ago. Both of them should have left the political scene a very long time ago. Muscat shamed us also. He should follow suit and resign immediately. Muscat’s position as prime minister is no longer tenable. Muscat failed miserably. He can boast about the outstanding economic figures, low unemployment rate and the introduction of various civil liberties. His legacy will be tainted by cronyism, corruption and impunity which damaged Malta’s reputation “almost irreparably” as stated by the deputy prime minister. It will take years to restore our reputation.

A staggering 84.2 per cent of MEPs have also approved a resolution around Malta’s rule of law state of affairs, the integrity and credibility of the investigations into the assassination of Caruana Galizia and Muscat’s insistence to remain in office until January.

The resolution stated that it is “highly concerned that numerous other investigations into related cases of money laundering and corruption have not advanced or have not even been launched, especially with regard to the former chief of staff of the prime minister and the former Minister for Tourism and calls on the Maltese authorities to launch and advance such investigations”.

Moreover, the resolution stressed that “any risk of com-promising the investigations, whether perceived or real, must be excluded by all means and further stresses that this risk persists for as long as the prime minister remains in office”.

Muscat is planning his exit like some triumphant departure from public life. An opportunity for him to say goodbye.

A tour from town to town like some rock star show, perhaps some visits to other countries as well. Far from what he should actually be doing right now, which is resigning immediately.

He went from invictus to the most humiliating exit from the political scene.

Justice must prevail. Justice for Caruana Galizia. Justice for Malta. Justice for the future generations.

Jerome Caruana Cilia is a member of the PN executive committee and a local councillor.