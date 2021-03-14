Household gatherings need to be restricted further over Easter to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases, a number of medical associations have insisted.

In a joint statement, the associations welcomed the recent restrictions announced by the government, although they said that restrictions have sometimes been too little, too late.

They thanked all those respecting the directives but insisted that household gatherings are curtailed over the Easter period.

"Only a maximum of two households should be allowed and only because working parents may need to leave their children with other family members. Strict safety measures need to be adhered to, even within households," the associations said.

Gatherings of up to four households are currently allowed.

"Our own local data and that from abroad indicate that household gatherings are one of the most efficient ways of spreading the virus. The Centre for Disease Control have spelt this out on several occasions. With everywhere closed over Easter, the risk of families meeting indoors is high and all the sacrifices made over this month will, once again, be undone if we are not self-disciplined," the associations said.

"We do not need to reiterate the desperate situation our hospitals are in and we simply cannot take any more risks.

"We urge the health authorities to be constantly proactive in managing this crisis. Too often have mitigation measures been too little and too late, which is why we find ourselves in this precarious situation."

The associations urged the public to refrain from meeting others outside their household over Easter.

"Healthy young people are dying and the situation will only get worse before it starts to get better. We all need to do our bit to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This virus is different to what it was one year ago. It spreads incredibly quickly and is more deadly," they warned.

The statement was signed by the: Association of Emergency Physicians Malta, Associations of Surgeons Malta, Association of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeons Malta, Associations of Anaesthetists Malta, Association of Physicians Malta, Malta Association of Ophthmologists, Malta Association of Psychiatry, Malta Association of Public Health Medicine, Malta Association of Radiologists and Nucelar Medicine Physicians, Malta Association of Dermatologists and Venereologists, Malta College of Pathologiusts, Malta College of Family Doctors, Malta College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, Malta paediatric Association and the Geriatric Medicine Society Malta.