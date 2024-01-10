A Paola housewife who admitted before a magistrate to stealing a cab driver’s cash-filled wallet was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to reimburse the victim.

The theft took place on December 27 when Josette Stewart, 44, took a cab to Marsascala and back home.

Soon after dropping her off, the cab driver realized that his wallet had disappeared, along with his monthly wage of €1,000.

The matter was reported to police who tracked that wallet to a Paola street, right below the balcony of Stewart’s residence.

It was empty.

Further investigations led to the woman’s arrest as the suspect behind the aggravated theft.

On Tuesday, the woman admitted to the theft in her statement to the police, first insisting that she had only taken €50 but later saying that there was “a lot of money.”

On Wednesday, the tearful woman was escorted to court, pleading guilty to the solitary charge of aggravated theft.

Upon that admission the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, condemned the accused to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and ordered her to reimburse the victim.

Repayment is to be made in equal instalments over a period of five months.

AG lawyer Alessia Schembri together with inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Keith Rizzo prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.