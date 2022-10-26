Ministers who filed declarations to parliament that they owned no property were met with incredulity and sarcastic questions about whether they received social benefits or housing aid during a session in the house on Wednesday.

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela, a doctor, and junior minister Chris Bonett were among those who listed '0' or 'nothing' in a section asking them to list any immovable property.

The declarations, which cover between 2020 and 2021, were tabled in parliament on Monday just before the announcement of the government's budget for next year.

They detail the financial holdings of members of the Abela cabinet as well as those who were left out after the 2022 election.

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela's empty declaration form filed on Monday.

However, a number of government MPs who only entered the house after the March election left their earnings for 2020 and 2021 blank.

Prime Minister Robert Abela's own declaration was also somewhat evasive, failing to declare his earnings from rental agreements on his properties.

'You ought to be ashamed'

The matter was raised during a rowdy session in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The questions were meant to be asked to Prime Minister Robert Abela, but whip Andy Ellul replied in his absence.

Opposition MP Mark Anthony Sammut asked whether the PM would be amending his declaration and setting an example of transparency for his MPs.

Ellul however did not even entertain the question, insisting it was out of order since questions were meant to be about the prime minister's portfolio of duties.

Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami then asked whether the declarations would be filed again since it was clear that they were not complete or accurate.

Again, Ellul said the question was out of order and refused to answer it.

'Keep your noses out of it'

At this point, Sammut interjected again, asking Ellul whether there were any government MPs on social benefits or social housing since they had declared not owning any property and having earned nothing before being elected.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia refused to entertain the question and directed Ellul not to answer it.

This did not go down well with the opposition members, including Karol Aquilina who told the speaker he ought to be ashamed of himself.

Despite being ordered to rescind the comment, Aquilina refused to, instead repeating it numerous times.

At this point, a shouting match erupted between both sides of the house, with government MPs telling their political opponents to “keep their noses out of it”.

Times of Malta has sent questions asking for clarity on the discrepancy.