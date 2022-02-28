Rising housing and food costs were the main drivers of inflation in January, NSO data shows.

Last month, the retail price index (RPI) hit 3.88%, up from 2.59% in December.

The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services.

A 7.65% upswing in housing prices was the main driver of the RPI increase, followed by a 6.93% increase in food prices.

In contrast to the European mainland, water, electricity, gas and fuel prices remained stable in January.

The government has promised to bear the brunt of these utility increases.

Breaking down the increase in housing prices, the statistics show materials for house maintenance registered a 6.64% increase and services for house maintenance registered an annual rate increase of 10.83%.

Annualised rent increases clocked in at 1.62%.

On the industrial front, the producer price index increased by 0.73% when compared to December 2021.