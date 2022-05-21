New housing in Balzan offering accomodation to vulnerable persons and families was inaugurated earlier this month by Malta Catholic Action.

Dar Regina Pacis will host individuals and families who for various reasons find themselves in difficulty to live independently in their communities.

Through the support of its workforce and volunteers, SAS will assist these residents in acquiring the skills needed in order to live independently once again within their communities.

Present at the inauguartion Bishop Galea Curmi emphasized the importance of such services in our country whilst encouraging the Catholic Church in Malta to keep playing an active role in matters pertaining to social work amongst those most vulnerable in our society.

Dar Regina Pacis will be managed by Secretariat for Social Assistance (SAS) within the Malta Catholic Action.

This project became a reality through the generosity of hundreds of benefactors and sponsors who helped with donations, services and materials.

It was also partly funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on behalf of the Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing.