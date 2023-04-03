Housing Minister Roderick Galdes has asked the police to investigate allegations of irregularities by members of his secretariat.

The allegations, the minister said, were made by someone using a fake profile on Facebook. They are understood to involve the allocation of social housing.

In an indication that he knows who the person making the allegation is, the minister said he would not discuss the case, but it had been confirmed to him several times that this did not appear to be 'a genuine case'.

What he regretted, the minister said, was that such posts were uploaded without proper verification of the facts.

He said those responsible for social housing shouldered various responsibilities and no pressure from people using a false profile would stop them doing their duty.

'Not a fake profile'

Soon after the minister made his announcement on Facebook, a woman, Carmen Sultana, wrote in the comments section that this was not a fake profile at all and she had evidence to back her claims.

"Arraign me any time you like, I have evidence about what is taking place in your ministry and I will tell all, I am going to the police myself," the woman wrote.