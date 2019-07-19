A young man’s infatuation for a woman has once again landed him in trouble after he sent her flowers, breaching court orders which had prohibited all forms of contact.

“Sending flowers is in breach of court orders in a subtle way. There is to be no contact whatsoever. Your lawyer will guide you. First ask. Don’t just act and then ask,” magistrate Ian Farrugia warned him on Thursday.

The 30-year old man, whose identity is not being disclosed on account of health issues, was arraigned last year charged with stalking the woman and her relatives, being released on bail under several strict conditions – primarily that he should not approach her in any manner.

However, one year down the line, the man’s obsession has apparently not waned.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Ransley explained that over the past days, the man had called the woman’s brother “some 12 times” asking for forgiveness and had even sent the woman a bouquet.

“He had psychological problems,” the inspector explained, while the man sat at the dock under the watchful gaze of his mother.

The man pleaded guilty, and after hearing submissions from the prosecuting officer and defence lawyer Giannella de Marco, the Court placed him under a three-year probation order.



Lawyer Roberta Bonello appeared parte civile.