Scientists have recreated the habitat of the rare Maltese freshwater crab in a laboratory as part of study that aims to boost the population of the protected invertebrate.

Newborn crabs have been placed in the lab at the Aquaculture Centre in Marsaxlokk where their breeding habits will be monitored around the clock.

The aim of the three-year Nature Trust project is to gather more information about the rare il-qabru so that it can be bred if it becomes in danger of extinction.

It will also identify traits and problems that may cause the crab, which is only found in the Maltese islands, to disappear.

Protected under the Environmental Protection Act, the Maltese freshwater crab, has become rare due to loss of habitat and illegal killing and capture. Three years ago it was given special status and declared the 'national invertebrate' of Malta.

A juvenile freshwater crab. Photo: Ray Caruana

A grant of €40,000 from the HSBC Malta Foundation will help fund the project, which has been approved by the Environmental Resources Authority and is in line with EU and international policies on halting biodiversity loss.

Nature Trust executive president Vincent Attard said the organisation wanted the public to "understand the treasures that are in Malta" and "improve them for the common good of the economy, society and the environment".

Feeding a juvenile crab at the laboratory. Photo: Nature Trust