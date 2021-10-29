Precious Orogun was just about to give up on her dream of becoming a professional tailor and launch her own clothing brand – the driver behind her arduous trip to Malta – when a mentor at an art workshop pulled out a sewing machine.

“Seeing that sewing machine reminded me of why I had started all of this. I left Nigeria because I wanted to live and have a purpose in life, not just exist for the sake of it. I wanted to find some meaning in my life,” the 27-year-old said.

“People do not only leave their home country because of war.

“For those with aspirations like mine, the situation in Nigeria is getting from bad to worse.”

Edited by Karl Andrew Micallef. Footage by Matthew Mirabelli, Major Sium, Rachel Ann Saliba

Precious was speaking to Times of Malta ahead of a pop-up exhibition at the University of Malta of artwork by herself and fellow migrants that has been reproduced on masks, bags and scarves among others.

The exhibition is the culmination of 50 hours of workshops for Suitable Citizens – a project that brought together people from different African countries, local artists and educators who redefined the notion of citizenship.

When you’re privileged it is easy to criticise people for what you think is lack of effort on their behalf

Academic and project coordinator professor Raphael Vella noted that according to the Maltese Citizenship Act, people are granted citizenship if, among others, the government considers them suitable.

“But what makes a suitable citizen? When we asked the participants in the workshop, they told us that suitable citizens are people who are sociable and proactive, follow the country’s rules, collaborate with others and can give something back to society.

Photo: Rachel Ann Saliba

“Suitability should not be about the colour of people’s skin, their ethnicity, where they came from or how they got here. This collaboration between people from four countries – Eritrea, Nigeria, Cameroon and Malta – that is giving something back to society in the shape of art, could, metaphorically confirm their suitability.”

Vella hopes the project makes a strong statement and shows that the Maltese need to be more tolerant towards those without citizenship.

“When you’re privileged it is easy to criticise people for what you think is lack of effort on their behalf, without realising that people are willing to learn new skills, get a new job and contribute to society if they are given the opportunity to do so,” he said.

“Unfortunately, most migrants are pursuing a dream that is either killed in detention centres or by lack of opportunities once they try to find their way in society.”

Photo: Rachel Ann Saliba

‘Where there is hope, there is life’

For Precious, it was impossible to learn tailoring and art skills in her home country as when it comes to education and employment, it is mostly about the people you know, she said.

Once she completed secondary school, Precious trained and worked as an assistant nurse and carer, while trying to pursue a career in fashion, modelling and acting. But she was just taken advantage of and not remunerated for her work.

She left Nigeria in 2015, first migrating to countries close to hers and eventually making it to Malta in 2017. Here, she continued to pursue her studies in applied science and caring, but eventually she dropped out of school, with life for Precious turning upside down.

“Had it not been for this art project, I would not have given tailoring another thought. I was ready to move on as I had lost all hope.

“But a sewing machine we used to make COVID masks and scarves helped me realise that my dream had only been delayed.

Photo: Rachel Ann Saliba

“Where there is hope, there is life, and the workshops gave me that hope. The ultimate dream is to model in clothes that carry my initials,” Precious said.

She has now signed up for a tailoring course and is actively searching for an apprenticeship.

Precious’ hopes about her future might have been rekindled, but she is unsure about the future of her two daughters, aged three months and four years.

“They were both born in Malta to a refugee mother, and yet, they are stateless. They cannot get my nationality nor the Maltese. That means they will never be from anywhere.”

Supported by the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, the project forms part of Acting on the Margins: Arts as Social Sculpture – a Horizon 2020-funded project in which the Faculty of Education is involved along with several other European institutions.

The exhibition will be open on Sunday between 10am and 3pm at the New Art Studio in Car Park 6 at the University of Malta.

Photo: Rachel Ann Saliba Photo: Rachel Ann Saliba