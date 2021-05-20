Gamblers in Sweden are choosing casinos without a Swedish licence when they are gambling online. They find these foreign casinos can provide them with the features, games, and bonuses they want. These are things that the casinos that have a Swedish licence cannot provide. It’s surprising to some new gamblers that they can choose a casino that doesn’t have a licence in Sweden. It’s also surprising to them that a gaming company doesn’t want to have a Swedish licence. However, when you start to peel back the layers, it becomes easier to understand why this is the case.

Why do some foreign casinos not want a licence in Sweden?

Many gambling operators opt not to get a licence in Sweden. They were not happy with the rules and restrictions that are in place for gambling online in Sweden and did not feel it was worth the time and effort to get a licence. The cost of getting a licence in Sweden is high, and the profits are diminished because of the rules and laws. Also, they know that the players will still have the option of using the foreign casinos when they are in Sweden. The companies did not need to be licensed in Sweden. In some cases, the gambling companies did apply for licences, but they were rejected.

However, this doesn’t mean that these casinos are entirely unlicenced. They are still typically licensed by foreign gaming authorities. Let’s get a closer look at the major gaming authorities.

The UK Gambling Commission

The UKGC is a highly reputable gaming authority. It also happens to have some of the strictest requirements. This regulatory body is for casinos that are operating in the UK. It’s possible to play at these casinos from other countries, like Sweden, but it is important to note that those casinos are bound by the UKGC. They have strict requirements, as mentioned, but they are not as prohibitive as the Swedish licenced casinos. Because of the large amount of regulation with these casinos, it does mean that they are a safe option for players.

Some companies choose to have a UKGC licence, as well as a Malta Gaming Authority licence, but they don't need to have both licences.

Malta Gaming Authority

The MGA is located on Malta. Most of the online casinos will have a licence that’s issued by the MGA. This is currently the largest gaming authority in the industry. These casinos are known to be safe for players, and they can provide a large number of benefits to European players.

The casinos can provide tax-free benefits to players, and they have fair player conditions. Of course, there are some potential cons, as well. The casinos that have one of these licences are not able to provide content in the Swedish language. Additionally, they will not take Swedish kronor. You would have to exchange your money before you could deposit it into one of these casinos. The casinos with this licence are not allowed to market to Sweden either. This means that you will have to do a little more research to find out more about the casino to see if it’s right for you.

Curacao e-Gaming

This is one of the oldest licensing authorities in the world. It is based on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao. A large number of online casinos choose to get these licences because they are relatively easy to get. Additionally, they can cover all manner of gaming activities. This includes table games, slots, sports betting, virtual sports, lotteries, and more.

These casinos will often have large bonuses and they will take Swedish currency. Additionally, they will have the Swedish language available on their site, making it easy for players. However, there are some cons. The profits are taxable and the conditions for players tend to be tougher. The amount of player protection through these casinos is less than it is with the other options, as well.

Why do people choose casinos without a Swedish licence?

If casinos are operating in Sweden with a licence, you might be wondering why so many players are choosing foreign casinos instead.

For the most part, it boils down to the fact that there are a lot of restrictions placed on casinos with a licence in Sweden. They are limited in what they can offer to players. For example, there are strict restrictions on the amount that can be deposited by Swedish players. This limits the amount of gambling you can enjoy, and it essentially tells you what you can and can’t do with your money. A lot of players do not like this. When you opt for a casino without a Swedish licence, you won’t have to worry about that type of restriction.

There are other restrictions, as well. In Sweden, there is a three-second pause between slot pulls. This can slow down the gaming experience and most players are not happy with the rule. While it can help some players to stop and think about whether they should continue playing, not everyone has a gambling problem. This “solution” punishes those players who are responsible.

Bonuses are often an important part of the experience of joining a casino. Having bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs are one of the draws for online casinos. However, in Sweden, licensed casinos are limited in what they can offer. They can only provide an initial bonus when someone joins. You won’t find free spins or further bonuses with those casinos.

Know the licensing of the casino you choose

As you can see, just because it might be a casino utan Svensk licens, it doesn’t mean that there is no licence. The casinos are still licenced, but it’s just from a different authority. When you are searching for a casino, make sure that you understand the licensing they have and that you know the rules and regulations regarding taxes. Take the time to learn more about the casino and its reputation before you decide on whether to sign up and gamble there or not.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.