I was speaking to a teacher friend of mine recently and she confided in me that she was honestly worried about how some of the children in her school acted. She remarked on the fact that not only did a number of them exhibit signs of neglect but that several of them constantly and consistently acted out, showing no respect or deference to authority. It was obvious to her that many children were not being disciplined when they were younger and growing up lawless.

I thought about our conversation when I saw the latest reports of yet another videoed attack in Valletta. Let’s start with the obvious, which is the uploading and watching of the video itself. In no world is it okay for such an awful thing to be disseminated.

There’s only one group of people who should have seen that video after it was released and that’s the police, to be able to identify and catch all the people who played a part in the attack.

Apart from the trauma of the assault itself, can you imagine how awful it must be for the victim to know thousands of people are out there watching the video? It can take years of therapy to process something like that. And how must the victim’s friends and family feel to see their loved one in such a position?

It sometimes feels like the world has become an awful episode of Black Mirror on loop where people look on blindly as others are abused and killed.

It’s almost like our devices are divorcing us from our humanity.

The problem is that this wasn’t an isolated incident or one that can be chalked down to the fact that there have been reports of gang attacks in Valletta for years. As ADPD leader Sandra Gauci stated on social media: “Whoever teaches is not surprised. Rather, it’s a normal day at school.” The question here is: why and how have things gotten so bad?

I think a number of factors are to blame when it comes to this. Family structures are changing; the way people parent has transformed drastically in the past few decades and, well, ironically, technology has just made people a little less connected with each other.

However, if we had to be a little more honest with ourselves, the truth is that such open dissent and disdain for the people in charge and a disregard for laws is usually taught behaviour that children have picked up from elsewhere. If you’ve spent your entire life seeing the people around you bend and break the rules and get away with it and do the bare minimum to help others, what are the chances that you will turn out to be any different?

The country needs to get down to educating its population and making the consequences harsh enough to deter people from causing such mindless damage to others. That’s what laws and the police are meant to be there for – to protect us from our worst instincts. We cannot send the message to our young that they can get away with murder. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.