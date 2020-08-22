Bayern Munich can complete only the second treble in their proud history by beating Paris Saint Germain in Sunday's Champions League final to underline their status as Germany's super club.

Bayern have cruised to the Lisbon final, scoring 42 goals in their Champions League matches.

In all competitions, they are on a 20-game winning streak stretching back to early February.

"FC Bayern is a global football club that has an obligation to play at the top internationally. That is our focus," said Bayern board member Oliver Kahn.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta