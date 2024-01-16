A 10-hour online course entitled ‘How to Become a Better Condominium Administrator is due to start on February 12, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. The course will be delivered via Zoom.

This course is aimed at people interested in proper condominium management, condominium owners, new and experienced apartment block administrators as well as real estate agents. Participants will learn the skills necessary for the proper and efficient management of a condominium.

The course co-ordinator and trainer is Dr Mario Caruana, a lawyer whose practice includes family, civil and commercial mediation. He is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Laws.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on Tel. 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.