Road-widening schemes encourage more car use, are generating more pollution, including the micro­plastic contamination of our oceans, an NGO has warned.

Car tyres are a major source of plastic pollution in the ocean, Friends of the Earth Malta said.

“The issue of cars and road widening is frequently in the news for various reasons but one concern that is not mentioned is that it is also leading to further release of microplastics,” FoE director Martin Galea De Giovanni said.

Several studies have rigorously documented the induced travel effect, in which more road capacity leads to added vehicle travel.

Mr De Giovanni was speaking to Times of Malta a week after an international study said that microplastics had entered the ocean sediment, with contamination increasing since 1945. Just as schoolchildren learn about the Bronze and Iron Ages, future generations may distinguish the current period as the ‘plastic age’, the study suggested.

How do these microplastics enter the ocean?

Vehicle tyres are one of the largest generators of microplastic pollution

Vehicle tyres are among the largest generators of microplastic pollution entering EU surface waters, according to a report by Eunomia for Friends of the Earth in the UK.

Tyres are made of a mixture of synthetic materials, including different types of plastic that shed during driving.

Road markings are also another source of plastic pollution in the ocean, according to the study. They contain polymers, and as markings wear throughout their lifetime, microplastics are released. Whether or not these microplastics are captured before entering sewers, surface water or soil, depends on the nature of the road drainage infrastructure, the methods and the nature and frequency of street cleaning, explained Mr De Giovanni.

Other sources responsible for a large amount of microplastics in the ocean are pre-production plastics and synthetic clothing, according to the Eunomia report. Pre-production plastics which take the form of small pellets, powders and flakes are accidentally spilled at various points in the pre-production chain.

Synthetic clothing fibres are released when clothes are washed.

As washing machines do not capture these fibres, they typically enter the wastewater treatment system, from where a proportion may be captured in sludge, and others enter the aquatic environment.

What can be done to remedy this?

Most of the grassroots activities in Malta seem to revolve around clean-ups and while they are commendable this is an end of pipe solution which does not tackle the issue at source, Mr De Giovanni said.

“It is through strong policies such as the ‘single-use plastic products strategy for Malta 2020-2030’ and proper alternative public infrastructure, including the long-awaited beverage container refund scheme that the issue of single use and microplastics can be tackled more effectively,” he said.