RTP and the understanding of variable payout versions

The Return To Player (RTP) percentages on slots refer to the average payout on a slot based on billions of spins.

However, a lower RTP percentage on a slot can affect you short-term as well since your money will dry up faster on average compared to when playing on a higher RTP version of the same slot.

What are we talking about?

Did you know that most online slots are released with various RTP configurations?

Let's take an example. Book of Dead is one of the most popular online slots ever released. What most players don't know is that the game is available in five(!) different payout versions, and online casinos can freely choose which option to offer their players.

The available RTP versions average an 84.18%, 87.25%, 91.25%, 94.25%, or 96.21% payout.

The lower the RTP, the bigger the casinos' edge on the players.

Another way to look at it is to see how many spins your balance will give you on a slot and how the RTP affects that number.

You have a balance of €100 and bet €1 per spin. With 96.21% RTP, you are expected to get at least 2,612 spins before you run out of money. With 91.25% RTP, you will only get, on average, 1,131 spins.

The slots variance and other factors will influence the final number of spins, but now you get an idea of the RTP's importance.

Why give away extra margins and decrease your chances of winning when you don't have to?

Why do variable RTP configurations exist?

Increased competition among casinos and the introduction of regulated markets have pressured slot developers to release their slots with various payout versions.

Online casinos want to be in better control of their long-term margins and decrease RTPs on slots where needed due to higher taxes or more spending on marketing and other operational costs.

How to find a slots RTP?

To find a slots RTP percentage, you need to load a slot in login mode. Then, you check the game rules or information box in the game.

Some scrolling around might be required to find the data, but casinos must share this information with their players. That doesn't mean that the info is easy to find, though.

If you discover that your favorite casino offers players one of the lower-paying versions, you might want to find one that gives you the best RTP options, but this can be challenging and time-consuming.

The value of following the CasinoWizards guidance

Let's make the facts clear first – the only long-term winners are the online casinos, as all casino games and slots are created in a way where the operators have an edge over the players.

This doesn't mean we have to settle for worse odds than necessary.

Similar to why you wouldn't pay more for an item that is available for a lower price, neither should you give away margins and extra spins to casinos when better alternatives are available.

