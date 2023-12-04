With the video games industry continuing to grow in Malta now is a good moment to consider how accurately video games represent our country.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion

One of the most recent attempts to bring Malta to life on the screen comes in this 2022 expansion pack for the game by Frontier Developments. Rather than being based on the original Jurassic Park movies, it’s a business simulation where you’re given the task of creating and maintaining a large dinosaur theme park.

While the Evolution 2 game was released in 2021, this expansion pack was released a year later and takes us on a new campaign over three island sites. There are new buildings inspired by Maltese architecture added to the basic game, with an underground market where you go to buy new dinosaurs. Among the new species in this game, you’ll find the Iguanodon and the Allosaurus. While the setting isn’t the most important aspect of this game, it comes across as a reasonably authentic representation of this part of the Mediterranean.

Age of Empires 3

This 2005 game by Ensemble Studios is based on the colonization of the Americas by European travelers, with 14 different civilizations to choose from. While much of the action takes place in the New World involving indigenous American cultures as well as European colonists, the story begins in Malta.

With a storyline apparently based on the Great Siege of Malta in the 16th century, the Knights of Saint John are defending their forts on Malta from an Ottoman invasion when they uncover a mysterious stone library that reveals details of the Fountain the Youth and the secret society – the Circle of Ossus – who are seeking it.

While the story of the Great Siege isn’t told accurately in this game, more surprising is the depiction of the place itself, which bears little resemblance to Malta. Thankfully, there’s an in-game editor that you can use if you decide to make some changes to the setting. You might also look for Age of Empires 3: The Definitive Edition, which was released in 2022 and includes the option of playing as the Knights using the name of the Maltese civilization.

Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual

This 2008 adventure game starts in Paris but takes a twist when the main character, Sylvie Leroux, heads to Malta in search of her missing uncle. She visits Valletta and interacts with locals before going to an archaeological site in Gozo, discovering some clues that confirm her belief that this case has something to do with the Knights Templar.

The adventure then takes her to Istanbul and Rome as she searches for the stones and shroud she saw in Malta. This game received good reviews for its visuals and varied locations, but anyone familiar with Malta will notice a few issues, such as the accent used by Maltese characters and the style of the temple she discovers in Dweira.

Yet, there are some surprisingly accurate images here, such as the authentic-looking balconies and restaurants in Valletta. It’s clear from the details that a good knowledge of Malta was used in the creation of this game, which makes some of the more obvious oversights slightly mystifying. Of course, we can’t blame them for not knowing that Malta's population would increase so dramatically since it was created, but it still looks pretty sparsely populated in the game.

Malta has appeared in some big games, with mixed fortunes in terms of how well it’s been shown. As the country pushes to make video games a bigger part of its economy, expect to see it featured in more games, potentially with more accurate results.

