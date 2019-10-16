Financing a Ferrari Enzo requires up-front payment of more than twice the cost of the average UK house and monthly payments equivalent to the deposit on a small flat.

That’s according to vehicle finance firm JBR Capital, which has revealed finance examples for two classic supercars based on real examples financed between 2016 and 2019.

The first is a Ferrari Enzo, built between 2002 and 2004 and considered to be one of the ultimate collector cars from the Italian performance car manufacturer. Featuring a 6.0-litre V12 producing 650bhp, it had a fearsome reputation.

Valued at about £2.1 million (€2.4 million) today, JBR says that it would cost £9,543 (€10,800) per month over 24 months with a 28 per cent deposit of £586,426 (€667,500). The final balloon payment would be £1.5m (€1.7m) with a representative APR of 7.9 per cent. The total cost of the finance deal would be more than £2.3m (€2.6).

Darren Selig, executive chairman at JBR Capital, said he has “personally arranged finance on 12 of the 399” examples that were built, calling the Enzo one of the most “iconic” cars the firm has arranged finance for.

JBR also shared a quote for a Maserati MC12, a supercar that was actually based on the same platform as the Enzo and sharing an engine. Despite this, the MC12’s body was longer, wider and taller than the Ferrari, with a low drag coefficient.

The representative finance deal for this vehicle is based on a value of nearly £1.8m (€2m). It would require a deposit of £300,000 (€341,000) with 48 monthly payments of £18,300 (€208,000) and a final payment of £1m (€1.1m). The total cost of the finance would be £2.2m (€2.5m) with APR of 7.9 per cent.

Stephen Halstead, chief operating officer at JBR Capital, said: “Maserati is such an evocative and emotive brand. It is such a rare and exclusive car, it just captures my imagination in terms of style, performance and speed.”