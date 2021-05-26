The coronavirus pandemic has caused adjustments not only to the world’s economy but also to relationships. Now people have to adapt to new realities.

Dating

According to a survey of online dating app users in the United States, 31 per cent of respondents started using online dating services or apps more often in 2020 than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 13 per cent of the responding users indicated they used online dating platforms or apps less often than usual.

In 2020, on March 29, Tinder users swiped three billion times worldwide – the most that the app has ever captured in a single day. This race of matches is explained by the fact that the paid ‘passport’ feature became free for all users.

“We hope our members, many of whom are anxious and looking for more human connection, can use ‘passport’ to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. We're inspired by how people are using Tinder to be there for each other, and we want to fan these flames of social solidarity,” said Elie Seidman, Tinder CEO.

Other platforms with similar services have noticed the same trend during the pandemic. Compared to 2019, the number of video calls on Bumble increased by 70 per cent in 2020, and the number of dates on Ok Cupid increased by 700 per cent.

“We’ve seen a surge in activity. Matches have risen by 15 per cent, and the number of messages sent is up by 10 per cent, but we’ve also noticed less willingness to pay,” says Charly Lester, dating expert for The Inner Circle platform.

With the restrictions against the COVID-19 in place, people have become more careful when meeting. Therefore, the number of meetings is minimised, which sometimes makes people feel lonely.

Marriages

In 2019-2021, many weddings were delayed or cancelled. It led to a decrease in the rate of marriages in Asia, America, and Europe.

The marriage rate, in 2019, in the United States was 6.1 per 1,000 people, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The lowest marriage rates within the EU were reported in Slovenia, Italy, and Portugal. The rate was just 3.1 marriages per 1,000 persons. In one of the largest and most populous countries in Asia, China, the number of weddings during the pandemic fell from 12.15 million to 8.13 million.

The main reason for this ‘dramatic’ trend was the limitations associated with precautionary measures during the pandemic. Most couples decided to just wait for better times.

“The weddings came to a screeching halt. COVID-19 came so quickly. It was devastating for couples ready to get married. Especially hard hit were brides in 2019 who had everything planned for a spring wedding,” said Lexington wedding planner Sarah Burton, owner of Simply Love Studio.

In addition, the number of marriages has decreased due to the number of breakups. It is especially true for unmarried couples who lived together. The routine and constant time together unexpectedly exposed each other's flaws, which not everyone was ready to accept.

Divorces

The pandemic has affected married couples in different ways. For some, it was a real test of feelings, while for others, it rallied them even more.

“When partners are together for an extended time in the same household, they can get tired of each other. Plus, they are stressed about health and safety and negotiating new responsibilities about work and family life,” noted Rachel Sheffield, senior policy advisor to the US Congress Joint Economic Committee.

The length of the marriage also influences the willingness to ‘fight’ to save the marriage. According to one survey, 58 per cent of users seeking a divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic had gotten married within the past five years. This figure is 16 per cent more than in 2019 and indicates that married couples were not ready to face the complications of the pandemic.

However, the most affected were couples who had been married for only five months or less. The divorce rate from 2019 to 2020 increased by nine per cent and is now 20 per cent.

The spouses were not ready to interact 24/7. The house turned out to be not only a place of rest but also a workplace. It is even more complicated when a couple has children who require attention and care during the day. There is no personal space.

The extreme need to live together and the added difficulties of home-schooling have pushed many couples to seek affordable and inexpensive ways to divorce. Specialised online divorce platforms report that they have experienced an increase in customer flow during the pandemic.

According to Bob Butterworth, CEO of CompleteCase.com: “The popularity of online services for the preparation of divorce forms is explained by the fact that spouses do not need to go anywhere to fill out the necessary documents. All they need is a computer or laptop and internet access. Spending an average of 1.5 hours on the survey, spouses will receive high-quality completed forms and a step-by-step guide for filing without leaving their home.”

COVID-19 has unexpectedly made people face a new reality. Finding a partner, discovering the flaws of beloved ones, overcoming disagreements – this is just a small part of what people have had to deal with. Many experts predict that we will return to the usual rhythm of life with the current vaccines in a couple of years.