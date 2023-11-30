You don’t know how lucky you are, Daphne Caruana Galizia liked to tell her children, according to her son Paul’s memoir, A Death in Malta. She said this to explain they had escaped life under Dom Mintoff’s thug rule. She repeated it when Malta entered the EU in the teeth of Labour opposition.

I’d say Daphne herself was dogged by luck. She had it all. Blind luck struck several times. Fortune favoured her boldness. She earned Pasteur’s luck, or what Louis Pasteur called the opportunity that can only be seized by the prepared mind.

And she was followed by the star of destiny, which, across three decades, led from one fire to the next, first a car, then her home and, finally, her immolation.

The horror of Paul’s book is not that it tells the story of a woman scapegoated for her revelations of corruption. It’s that it shows her holocaust was not possible without a long, shameful, collective social degradation.

Paul writes for his young son, who Daphne didn’t live to hold, so that he can meet the grandmother who loved life, gardens, novels, ravioli and Bob Marley. Here is the Daphne at risk of disappearing behind the protestors’ photos that show her smiling, years younger than she was when, already visibly racked by the stress, acid reflux and fear induced by her persecutors, she was assassinated.

The real story here is how a girl of comfortable middle-class background, her nose always in a book, less interested in exams than in writing, tie-dyes and loud music, dreaming of living abroad as a reporter, grew up to become Cassandra, unable to tear herself away from a country whose people increasingly shunned her.

Already, by her teens, one school friend noted there was “something almost dark hanging over her”. Daphne confided that she felt she was living in the wrong country.

She was a member of that large class of Maltese who don’t feel “Maltese”. Nothing is more culturally Maltese than this structure of feeling with its 19th-century roots and many branches. But whereas many people just twitter about it or quietly disengage, Paul says his mother gradually realised her vocation was to understand her place in Maltese society.

She thought of herself as on the outside looking in. That was an illusion: there is no outside; we are all in, whether we like it or not. But it was an understandable mistake given the formative experiences that radicalised her, such as viewing thugs set fire to the Allied Newspapers building from the balcony of her grandparents’ Valletta home and, during a protest she attended by chance, being pummelled by a policeman who had to be dragged off her by five colleagues.

Chance played a part in these incidents but a deep-seated thirst for justice was instilled. As for her understanding of vocation, this took shape thanks to a lucky mistake.

Attending an anthropology class in the mid-1990s, she sat bolt upright when she heard about a theory attributing “amoral familism” to Italian peasants and, she deduced, Malta. She made it her mission to expose it.

In fact, anthropologists, including her lecturer that day, never thought much of Edward Banfield’s theory (not even Jeremy Boissevain, who used the term with a different idea in mind). But a bad theory can still produce good journalism if it makes you more observant and attentive, ready to connect everyday events to a bigger picture.

It was a lucky time to be a star journalist, well-paid and under a government that made it safe. But it also took courage to attack, each week, a different sacred cow - Ranier Fsadni

By the time she acquired a column in 1990, luck began to favour her boldness. Her interviews with the powerful raised questions others did not dare put. She asked the prime minister, Eddie Fenech Adami, why he had not eradicated corruption. She showed up the arrogance of ministers. And she was popular.

It was a lucky time to be a star journalist, well-paid and under a government that made it safe. But it also took courage to attack, each week, a different sacred cow. It was the courage of optimism, of thinking that Malta was finally putting the past and partisanship to rest.

Daphne only voted Nationalist for the first time in 1996, aged 32, fearing that Alfred Sant’s Labour endangered Malta’s European future. The courage of joie de vivre now became the courage of honour. The strident voice we remember now began to resound then.

She made a mortal enemy of some Nationalist politicians, including the then deputy leader, not just Labour. She knew she risked being deprived of her platform but she stood her ground.

Several of her ventures failed but they all broadened her skill set. By the time she set up her blog, her mind was better trained to catch the significance of information that came her way.

It didn’t take much to see that Joseph Muscat was a fraud and Konrad Mizzi was a Fredo. But it did take a forensic mind and an understanding of money to see the story beneath the mass of details that began to be leaked to her.

Her detractors claim it was blind luck that her son Matthew was working on the Panama Papers and gave her the story. Paul reveals that it was she, clearly with other information in hand, who suggested Maltese names for Matthew to look up in the massive files. It was Pasteur’s luck.

There is something sinister about becoming a one-woman Wikileaks. It shouldn’t happen unless other institutions are crumbling. Daphne’s zenith as an investigative journalist was reached because the rest of society had touched its nadir.

Social invitations began to dry up around 2010. Leaving the house made her increasingly anxious.

Towards the end of her life, she found new meaning in icons of Madonna and Child, with which she covered an entire wall of her home. In 2017, with each of her sons, she behaved with unusual finality the last time she saw them.

You can finish the book in two ways. You can conclude that, in the land of the spineless, the bent crooked man is king and having backbone is just bad luck.

Or you can find it incendiary and feel your conscience burst into flames.