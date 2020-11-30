Along with several other industries, iGaming has shifted to a remote office model lately. This is of course, on account of the ongoing pandemic, but are things about to change any time soon? Is working from home proving to be a better business model for the local iGaming industry? How are the workers working within the segment reacting to the shift in process? Let’s try and answer those questions, alongside a few others next.

Maltese iGaming workers are going to stay remote workers, well into 2021

Vaccines are being developed with varying success rates, but to have them ready at a clinical stage is not quite the same as having them ready for administering on a global scale. It is expected that vaccination of the global population will not be complete until Q2 – Q3, 2021. This estimation has been reached by analysts after making some quite assumptive calculations.

The bottom-line is that, due to the Maltese gaming industry leaders being pro-safety, remote working environments are not going to change for at least quite some time now. This situation is precisely the reason why it is important to take a look at how well the workers within the sector are adjusting with the new normal. More precisely, we are going to take a look at the steps that they are taking to cope with it all.

Coping is easier when there’s job security

While most of the industries had suffered their worst time ever during the lockdowns of early 2020, iGaming in Malta, or even outside it, did not face much of that. Malta being one of the premier places for iGaming companies from all across Europe, the local online gambling businesses did not see a heavy fall in their financial status.

Facing a change is always a lot easier when that change does not involve getting a pay cut or being on unpaid leave. If anything, the recruitment in this segment surged in Malta, as they were looking for more employees who could work from home and help them handle the sudden surge in customer traffic.

iGaming workers cope with similar strategies as their customers

Workers within the iGaming industry are actually quite involved themselves. The one advantage that the workers do have is inside knowledge regarding which casinos are truly the best for winning big, or for at least having a fair chance of it. For example, comeon.com is one of the biggest online casinos that is located and licensed from Malta, and a large number of their constantly increasing set of new players are often Maltese iGaming workers themselves. They have a wide collection of new slots, live casino features and classic card games, but most importantly, it’s an integral part of the honest and clean, Maltese online casino industry.

Beyond iGaming

We just discussed the boom in the iGaming industry as a whole and not just Malta. However, that boom was not just limited to sports betting, slots, live casinos and classic casino games, even though they were a huge part of the coping mechanism for everyone in the world who had to cope with new work conditions and safety measures. eSports, online gaming, offline gaming and streaming were the other activities which helped them cope with the new normal. The idea was quite simple – if you had to stay home for both work and entertainment, your home had to be pretty entertaining.

Despite all the advantages, there is no doubt that a large section of the workforce will be relieved if they are able to go back to their original offices. However, there is another consideration to ponder here: will the industry leaders allow that?

After all, remote work environments are quite suited for the iGaming industry, so company executives might decide to only hold office for employees that cannot work in remote environments. It remains to be seen, but the Maltese iGaming workers might need to get adjusted to their new remote working conditions for the foreseeable future, even after COVID-19 is brought under control at some point. It’s just a more economical solution that was already there, but now has a decent foundation to build on.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.