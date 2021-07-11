Anthony Fenech, Roger Ellul Micallef, Janet Mifsud, Maria Cordina, Vanessa Petroni Magri, Mark L. ZammitDepartment of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Malta

Over one trillion euro worth of medicines are sold throughout the world every year, some of which are in your medicines cabinet at home. What exactly goes on during the years of their development, testing and production? How do they cure disease? How safe are they? Why do they not always work? Can you predict what they will specifically do to you?

Every medicine contains several ingredients, the most important of which is a medicinal drug. In the study of pharmacology, the term drug does not only refer to drugs of abuse, but also to any product that may be administered in order to help diagnose, manage, cure or prevent disease.

Pharmacologists are scientists who are experts at understanding how such medicinal drugs work. They are skilled in the development of new medicinal products, and carry out research both in the laboratory, as well as with patients. They conduct and interpret medicinal analysis, carry out experiments using various molecular and information technologies, and are well versed in qualitative and quantitative research. They have skills in several biotechnologies, including DNA work and culturing of live human cells in order to study the actions of drugs. Pharmacologists contribute to clinical medicine trials, advise on medicine regulatory issues, and interact with various other health-related disciplines to improve the pharmacological management of disease and enhance medical outcomes. This unique skill-base enables pharmacologists to contribute to a wide sphere of scientific roles.

The Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics within the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Malta, is offering a new Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Pharmacology (course code: UBSCHPRYFT-2021-2-O), which will launch in October 2021. This three-year full-time degree course, which has been developed according to European recommendations, focuses on both clinical and molecular pharmacology research, and provides students with the theoretical and laboratory-based expertise required to fulfil this specialised role.

As a graduate in pharmacology, you will join the professional world of scientists, researchers and biotechnologists, and can contribute to various areas, which include the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, analytical, quality control and genetic laboratories, medical representation, pharmaceutical importation, drug information sectors as well as drug regulatory areas.

The degree will also provide graduates with the possibility to further their studies at Masters and Ph.D. levels in pharmacology or related areas, and open the door to opportunities of a future career in research and academia. The department also offers Masters and Ph.D. research programmes in different areas.

For more information, including entry requirements, visit:

https://www.um.edu.mt/ms/pharmacology/study, https://www.um.edu.mt/ courses/overview/UBSCHPRYFT-2021-2-O or e-mail pharmacology.ms@um.edu.mt.

Did you know?

• Medicines are very potent substances, and often contain drugs at doses which are as low as a few millionths of a gram.

• Antibiotics were discovered when, in 1928, Sir Alexander Fleming accidentally noticed that a species of the Penicillium fungus which happened to contaminate his experiments, could block the growth of certain bacteria.

• It takes 10 to 12 years of research and development and between two and three billion euros for a new drug to make its way from initial discovery, through the development and testing phases, and finally to the market as a medicinal product.

• In order to be marketed in Europe, every medicine must first go through a rigorous evaluation exercise and be granted final approval by the European Medicines Agency.

Sound bites

• Some modern specialised medicines, called biotherapeutics or biologics, are developed and produced using living cells rather than through chemical synthesis.

• Very small DNA differences, which may be present in many of us, can influence whether certain medicines will work. Through DNA testing, we now have the technology to be able to predict how such medicines will work before a patient starts taking them. This is part of personalised medicine.

