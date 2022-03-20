Among the queues at the bank to cash the government cheques and the videos promising women boob jobs, I came across a video taken after the leaders’ debate that recently took place at the university.

The main questions which were asked were which leader spoke best and if the debate had in any way managed to change the students’ minds about who they would be voting for. Unsurprisingly, most of the students who went on record said that the debate hadn’t made them want to vote differently but there was one young woman who said that it had.

It was a seemingly innocuous comment and one that she had every single right to make, yet, despite this, the backlash was nasty. Her father eventually waded into the social media massacre, stating that no one had any right to shame anyone for the way they wanted to vote and that, ultimately, it was his daughter’s choice to pick which party she wanted to vote for and no one else’s.

With little more than a week until the country goes to the polls, I find it hard not to be appalled by the way my fellow countrymen still choose to go about things. Instead of reading manifestos, looking at what has been happening in the country over the last decade and adequately weighing our options in any meaningful way, people are literally spending their time trawling the internet to troll. If the videos taken after mass meetings are to be believed, not only do people not actually know what each party is offering but, more importantly, they do not care.

We have had people describing our prime minister as perfect as if they were on some dating website instead of describing a politician; we have other people giving vague answers to what they think is being pledged; we even have people being asked to speak at rallies and openly condoning corruption to the clapping, yes clapping, of the crowd.

This is what all of this has ever been about: voting in your deity to make sure that you can keep on getting paid for not doing your job - Anna Marie Galea

I literally couldn’t believe my eyes and my ears when I heard a former Labour minister describe the Labour Party as “the good thief” to chortles from the crowd. Do so many people out there think that being greylisted is a joke? Do people not understand that our international reputation is in tatters? That our most basic systems of governance have proved to be in disarray? Murders, arrests, money laundering charges, local and international scandals and this was the best we could do?

I used to be overcome with great sadness for all the things we could be but, in all honesty, not anymore. The writing is on the wall. Labour will be re-elected, no one will be surprised and the majority can go on clapping for a further five years, safe in the knowledge that their team won.

Because, ultimately, this is what all of this has ever been about: voting in your deity to make sure that you can keep on getting paid for not doing your job and running to ministers like they’re your sugar daddy whenever someone threatens your ill-gained safety.

Integrity, hard work: those are just throwaway qualities reserved for those who should have learnt to know better. They are no match in a country where you can buy votes for a figolla.

It would be nice if I were still under the illusion that I could ask people how they sleep at night but I know perfectly well how they do – on the pillows that the last set of government vouchers bought them.