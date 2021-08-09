Relatively new in the world of sports betting, bet builder is a features that allows you to build multiple bets within the same event from a vast range of markets. Until recently, punters would need to request their own odds for a combination of scenario outcomes, meaning they would have to contact their bookmaker.

A bet builder automates this process allowing you to see the odds of combination bets instantly and without any fuss. Many companies now include bet builder functions in their offerings, including IZIBET and Dragonara Online Casino on the local market.

How does it work?

Let’s say you would like to place a few bets on a match between Liverpool and Everton.

You know Mohamed Salah is having a cracker of a season for Liverpool and think that there’s a good chance he may score in this match. You also feel this will be a high-scoring game, and at least three goals will be scored. You think it’s safe to say that Liverpool will be winning at half time.

On their own, these three bets don’t have fantastic odds, and aren’t necessarily great stand-alone bet options. However, with a bet builder, your bets will be combined and calculated together for boosted odds.

Along with these, you have a huge selection of markets to choose from including 1x2, both teams to score, total corners, cards in match, and more. The more you select, the greater your odds will be. You can use a bet builder on football, basketball, tennis, snooker and handball, with more sports being added all the time.

Why should you use a bet builder?

Because, finally, you can choose your own bet. It’s a great tool for those that enjoy focussing on the more specific markets such as goal scorers and other more intricate aspects of the game.

Furthermore, the bet builder is a great tool for anyone who is new to the world of sports betting and wants to get a deeper understanding of how the combined bets work.

Another great aspect of the bet builder is that it is available for pre-match and in-play betting. This means that you can place a bet at any time before or during the match. This is particularly useful when you see a match headed in a certain direction and feel that a bet builder will be the perfect fit for your predictions.

Where can you use a bet builder?

There are many reputable companies offering this feature. Looking at Malta’s biggest network of sports betting stores, IZIBET, their online experience includes a bet builder feature that is easy to use and simple to navigate.

Simply visit their site and find the match you would like to bet on. Select the bet builder tab and begin adding selections from this event. From here, your odds will be instantly calculated, and you can insert your stake and place the bet. Ultimately, bet builders are fun to play and can offer you more than just a simple betting experience.

