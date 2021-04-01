Germany’s performance was dubbed “embarrassing” after they suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat for 20 years in a humiliating 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia which heaped pressure on coach Joachim Loew.
“The disappointment is huge,” said a crest-fallen Loew after the final whistle in Duisburg on Wednesday.
“This is a set-back. There were a lot of mistakes and we didn’t find a way to break down the deep-standing North Macedonians.
“We also let them counter-attack and had no grip on the game.”
