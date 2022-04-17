‘Teaching STEAM, entrepreneurship and cybersecurity skills’ is the second in a series of four webinars discussing various educational services and tools used in Estonia. It will be held on April 27 from 4 to 6pm via Microsoft Teams.

The webinars are being organised by the Estonian Education and Youth Board (Harno) in collaboration with Mindfulness with Elaine, a Maltese educational entity, under the auspices of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella.

The speakers are Janika Leoste from Tallin University; Lauri Soosaar from Merkuur Ltd; Erika Veide from the Education and Youth Board; Kersti Loor from Junior Achievement Estonia; Ave Rosenberg from Bizplay; and Marki Tihhonova-Kreek from CTF Tech.

Certificates of attendance will be given to participants.

For more information, e-mail pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt.

To register, fill in the form at this link.