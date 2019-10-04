Freshers' week is a University tradition in both the UK and in Malta. But even though the event shares the same name in both countries, there are significant differences between the two.

United Kingdom

In the UK, freshers' week is an entirely social week. It is designed for new students, who often come from different parts of the country if not overseas, to meet new people, get accustomed to the new environment they are in, join sports and societies, figure out where everything is and make friends before courses start.

The week is filled with parties and activities, organised by both the universities and outside entities such as clubs, pubs, shops and restaurants.

Freshers fayre is usually a one-day event showcasing all the societies and sports organisations a student can join. A few businesses promoting themselves might feature, but the vast majority of the stands are specific to extracurricular activities for students.

Especially at larger universities, students will find a society for practically everything, including specific videogames, specific movies, political sides and leisurely activities.

There are also a great number of sports to choose from, with either female, male or joint teams one can join.

That being said, universities in the UK cost approximately £10,000 a year for UK and EU students. In Scotland university is free for Scottish and EU students, however students from other parts of the UK are charged tuition fees.



International undergraduate tuition fees vary, starting at around £10,000 and going up to £38,000.



All this means the Universities in the UK have more money to spend on the whole college experience.

According to the World University Rankings 2020 by the Times Higher Education, three of the top universities in the world are English: Oxford University takes first place, Cambridge University comes in third place and Imperial College London places tenth.

Malta

Malta takes a different approach to freshers' week. Here, it is more of an informative week.

During the three main days of freshers' week students can attend a range of talks concerning the university in general and their courses in specific: there are talks with the rector, the head of the student union, the registrar and the deans and directors.

The majority of students at University of Malta are Maltese, meaning many still live at home, know the area well and already have friends from previous schools. This means they don’t really need freshers' week to get accustomed.

This might be the reason why freshers' 'week' in Malta does not last an entire week: classes start on Thursday.

Freshers fayre, however, is a full five-day affair. A big portion of the fayre is given to companies and local businesses, which offer students freebies in exchange of them signing up to their mailing list, opening bank accounts or signing contracts with them.

A smaller, more restricted, part of the fayre is dedicated to societies one can join. Most of these societies are relevant to student courses. For example, there are one or more stands for people interested in law, media, or science.

The university has another system, called Degree+, for extracurricular activities students can take at lunchtime on Wednesdays and Fridays. These activities are more the kind you would find in the English freshers' fayre - things like painting, tennis and fashion design.

During this year's fayre in Malta, I could only spot three sports being advertised: futsal, rugby - which has a female and a male team - and rowing. However, people who do sports outside the university can have more support to balance it with their university work.

Degree+ also offers a few extra sports, like self-defence and tennis.

Studying a language, taking a placement or doing voluntary work abroad is highly recommended by the faculty at University of Malta.

In Malta full-time undergraduate courses are free of charge to locals and EU students. Non-EU students pay between €1120 and €5400, which is much less than what students pay in the UK.

According to the World University Rankings 2020 by the Times Higher Education, University of Malta ranks somewhere between 601 and 800, which according to Rector Alfred J. Vella, places this University in the top 3 per cent of universities worldwide.

Claudia Scavuzzo is enrolled in a UK university.