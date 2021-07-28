Gaming in India is on the rise, and one of the biggest reasons for this has been because the people driving the industry forward have worked out what people want. Game providers have played a big part in this, spending time on giving Indian players exactly what they want.

Rather than offering the same service as we see elsewhere in the world, the service is tailored to India. This means Teen Patty cash games, Andar Bahar and Jhandi Munda are all available with many of the casinos that are open to Indian players.

These games have a place in Indian gaming history, so it makes sense that the players from that country will want to play them. Whether this is a new place for players to play, who are already enjoying these games, or a chance for players to play them for the same time, the fact is that they are now available for anyone who wants them.

A gaming service tailored for India

What we are seeing being created is a service that is completely tailored towards India, rather than something general. The casino gaming industry is a hugely popular one, and when any big moves are made, what happens in the industry will certainly hit the world news headlines.

Gaming in Asia is a little different to some other parts of the world, as there is a great history with games that are not even known in other parts of the world. Games such as Teen Patti are not played anywhere else, but they are incredibly important to players in India, and without them, casinos would not be as popular as they currently are.

How game developers drive the industry

The push behind what casinos have on offer all comes from the game developers. These are names that you may not have heard of, but in India, companies such as Ezugi, Evolution and Super Spade Games are three of the main creators.

These companies develop games, and then pass them onto the casinos that they have deals with, so that players can access them. Without these companies and the Indian games that they create, the Indian service we are currently seeing would simply not exist.

If you look at a company like Ezugi games, they create many live Teen Patti tables, with live dealers employed to run the games and hand out the cards to each player. This is a game that has specifically been created for the Indian market, for example in the UK or USA, this game is not seen or played by anyone.

Creating a game for one specific country or area is a risk, but one that has paid off for Ezugi, and one that has helped to create the Indian gaming industry as we know it today.

When players are happy with what they have to play, it is their casino that they will be pleased with and will mention to anyone who asks. In the same manner, if they are unhappy with their games then they will move to another casino and solve their problem that way.

However, it is actually the game developers that have the most influence over the casino industry, all you need from a casino is to have the right kind of deals and contracts in place with the right developers.

Will other parts of the world follow?

The online casino industry continues to grow around the world, and this includes in parts of the world that don’t have a huge connection to gambling. This could lead to more services being created just like the one we have seen created in India.

Local games, those which have history in the country, could be created for online use, and these can then go alongside games like roulette and blackjack, which are popular all over the world.

This may have been seen as a risk, especially for a new market, but given the popularity of gambling in India, there will be plenty of developers out there who are willing to take this on. This could lead to the Indian way being picked up and used elsewhere, and that will certainly not be a bad thing for the industry as gaming continues to move around the world.

The future of online gaming in india

The current landscape of Indian gaming is very promising, and the industry continues to grow in popularity. With such a good range of games available for players, there will always be more people interested to play online, and that is going to lead to more people getting involved.

The big issue for India is the current gambling laws that are in place, which are out of date and unsuitable. They do not make gambling illegal but do leave a grey area and it would not be a surprise to see these changes over the coming years.

Assuming they do, and they are cleared up to legalise various forms of gambling, it would be no surprise to see a wave of new casinos and bookmakers target the country. What they will have to do though is ensure they offer a wide range of Indian games, ones that have made the casino industry in the country a real success.

Whoever decides to offer their services in India moving forward will simply have to include the local games we have mentioned, such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, if they want to have any hope of attracting players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.