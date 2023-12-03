We are in the middle of interesting times, and no I am not talking just about the entertainment provided to us by the likes of Elon Musk or Taylor Swift. I am talking about financial markets.

Treasury markets have broken the ever-so-downward trend of yield since the 1980s. Meme stocks went up and down like yo-yos and in the process, we witnessed bankrupt companies given lifeline by retail investors. We have witnessed 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) options used by retail investors to take on the likes of big hedge fund managers and successfully shutting them down. The list goes on.

But all this did not happen in a straight line. For example, a look at the German stock index (DAX) over the last five years shows that until February 2020, it was one way traffic (going up) with minimum hiccups. It also shows that since the beginning of 2020, despite the index being up, volatility is up too. Just to quote some numbers: DAX has sold off c.39% between 13/02/2020 and 18/03/2020, c.26% between 05/1/22 and 29/09/22 and c.11% between 31/07/23 and 30/10/23.

Can we expect the rally to continue in 2024? If yes, do we expect it to be volatile? If yes, how can one participate in the rally without the absolute downside and worrying about timing the markets?

Equity markets have shown amazing resilience in the face of some serious hurdles in 2023. Higher risk-free rates globally, geopolitical risk, high inflation, banking crisis, you name it.

What worked for equity markets?

• Very accommodative and market sensitive central bankers;

• Corporate and individual balance sheet (that was again due to helicopter money from governments to help consumers after the pandemic); and

• Corporates earning resilience. I have talked about it in my August article ‘Are equities going to the moon?’.

Now, I do not know what’s in store for 2024, so to the third question then. My answer would be looking into a risk-free rate to formalise a strategy around how to optimise risk adjusted return.

Imagine you have €100,000 to invest and even though you believe DAX is ‘more’ likely to go up but there are risks around that view.

For argument’s sake, let us assume there is 60% chance of DAX ending 10% higher and 40% chance of it ending 10% lower in a year’s time.

If you invest all €100,000 in DAX (option A), you would be either down €10,000 or up the same amount with an expected return of €2,000 (remember going up has 60% chance as opposed to 40% for going down). That is an expected return of 2%. But the two outcomes are +€10,000 or -€10,000 (that is considered volatile and some of us mortals who have a faint heart may not like it that much).

Now instead, if you invest €98,000 in a risk-free EU bill that is yielding c.3.67% currently, you are guaranteed to get back €101,597. Use the remaining €2,000 (from €100,000) to buy ATM (at the money) call option on DAX.

A buyer of a call option has the right (without any obligation) to buy the underlying at pre-determined price. The premium for such a contract as I see on Bloomberg is c.€1465 per contract.

In the case of DAX ending 10% higher, my math tells me you would end up with profits of €2,184 and in case of DAX ending 10% lower, you would have no losses.

In this strategy (option B), the payoffs are €1,597 (with 40% probability) and €3,781 (with a 60% probability). That is an expected payoff of €2,907 (c.2.9%). It not only has higher than expected return than option A, it is also less volatile with no outcome where you will lose money. Obviously, the downside is that the upside is capped (€10,000 in option A vs €3,781 in option B).

No, it is not math alchemy. It’s only possible because risk-free rates are high, the likes of which that we have not seen in a decade and a half.

Somnath Banerjee is head of investment management at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

