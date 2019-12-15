In recent weeks some politicians have made very public falls from grace. While many have cheered their downfall, others have raised concerns about the impact on the family. Claudia Calleja speaks to children of former politicians to find out how they handled challenging times.

‘When you’re in the public eye, hate and jealousy are inevitable’

When Rebecca Cassar, daughter of former Nationalist Party health minister Joe Cassar, was a child, her father’s job gave bullies an “easy-in” to pick on her.

And after their father, former Labour parliamentary secretary Franco Mercieca decided to enter the political arena, his four children say friends became strangers.

Children of politicians have faced hurtful comments, bullying, high expectations, lack of privacy, tension at home and lost friendships. And they still face it today in Malta.

When things get tough, and their parents are under the political spotlight for the wrong reasons, everything is magnified.

“It was not always easy waking up knowing about 30 per cent of the population dislikes your father, just because you have different political beliefs… In difficult times it would feel like this number would increase to about 80 per cent,” says Fabrizia, 27, another of Dr Cassar’s daughters.

The sisters talk about how they grew up with the label “it-tifla tal-ministru” (the minister’s daughter) and, say that throughout their lives they have had to work hard to prove themselves.

As a child Rebecca, 25, now a lawyer, who specialises in human rights, was introverted and shy. “Secondary school was already an uphill battle, with my dad’s political exposure not really helping the situation. It gave bullies an easy-in to pick on me, without actually even really knowing me as a person,” she says.

As they grew older both felt that they had to be careful when out with friends as they feared their actions would reflect badly on their father.

“Going to dinner with my dad always meant people coming up to our table and asking for help. Alone time was a rarity. Birthdays sometimes meant taking the backseat at band club meetings, covering anger with smiles,” Rebecca recalls.

Despite the pressure, both girls said their father never missed a single Parents Day or school concert.

He resigned from Parliament in 2015 in the wake of allegations that he had not declared works at his home – something he always categorically denied. On resigning he had said this was a “political frame-up during dark days for Maltese politics” and that this was putting pressure on him and his family.

“Probably the hardest situation we had to live through as a family was when newspapers cooked up lies. It was something we just had to deal with… Words and hate take an enormous toll on families. When you’re in the public eye, hate and jealousy are inevitable,” says Rebecca.

Her sister adds: “You end up reading many hurtful and untrue comments, and if you are not strong enough these can shatter your sense of self.”

Their advice to today’s politicians is to always remember their family. “Your children may not have a say in your decision, but your decision will affect them for the rest of their lives,” says Rebecca.

Pamela (far left), Emma, Charles and Claudia with their parents Franco and Patricia Mercieca.

‘Armchair critics kept us company’

For the four children of former Labour Parliamentary Secretary Franco Mercieca, being a child of a politician is “similar to winning the jackpot”.

“You don’t see it coming, it changes your life and you become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons. By the end of it you probably would wish you would have spent the money better, and will most probably steer away from lotto booths for a while,” say Charles 25, Claudia 23, Pamela 22 and Emma 18.

Their surgeon father was involved in politics between 2010 and 2017. He served as parliamentary secretary for Disability and Active Ageing but resigned, in 2014, after choosing his private practice.

“Before our father made the step into the political arena, our household was apolitical, our parents making a concerted effort to raise us in a politically sterile environment,” they say.

News that their father was contest-ing the general elections came as a surprise.

“Bigger the surprise was the environment which welcomed us in the political world. Principles which we were encouraged to follow to a fault were only a grey shadow and the privacy we enjoyed as a close-knit family became a forlorn memory,” they say.

Armchair critics were eager to keep them company.

“Our lives and father became the person the media and the people dictated. By barking their opinions and rushing to their conclusions our lives became a screenplay.”

The difficult times were especially challenging because they saw many people’s once-friendly attitudes turn into a strangers’ glance “all in the name of political opinion.”

They thank their parents for always trying to separate politics from family. Their advice: Put your family first above all.

The fallout of polarisation

Children can be deeply affected and should not be made to suffer for the beliefs or actions of their parents, says Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli.

She adds that all those responsible for children’s well-being – including parents and teachers – ought to support and protect them from the fallout of polarisation.

Child psychologist Victor Martinelli says that apart from the tough moments, most politicians say that they do not see enough of their children. This is worse when children are younger because they need time with their parents.

He explains that the age of the child makes a difference. Younger children are more easily shielded and may not delve as deeply into matters as older children. But older children are more likely to be targeted by other children in the class, who like them, can process events and arrive at their conclusions.

“Young children, in particular, should be protected from the media at all costs,” he says.