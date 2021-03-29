We all know that gambling can be a rather rewarding activity when it pays off as the rewards can be rather brilliant at times. However, we also know that gambling can present its own dangers, as well.

Addiction to gambling is a serious problem that many may encounter at some point in life, with many feeling as though they may just be one more bet away from finally achieving that win they have been dreaming of. Indeed, sometimes it can happen, however more often than not, the endless cycle of placing a bet and hoping for a win to be produced will continue.

Help available for problem gamblers

Problem gamblers, as they have become to be known, can receive plenty of help, though, to try and help them deal with their addiction. There is plenty of outside help available, although there is also plenty of help that can be provided by iGaming firms as well in order to control and protect their players from any possible problems, with LV BET just one of many operators providing support.

Furthermore, the Gambling Commission, which is the UK’s biggest regulator and licence provider, have ensured that they provide a number of guidelines in which iGaming operators can adopt and follow to ensure they work as hard as possible to help problem gamblers.

Regulations have been implemented

One of the main ways in which the Gambling Commission makes sure iGaming firms help is by providing them with certain regulations that can help to try and curb the addictions and help prevent them from becoming serious.

For example, the commission has made it mandatory for iGaming companies to provide players with a self-exclusion tool. This tool simply allows for bettors to be able to ask the gambling operator to stop them from being able to gamble for a period of time. There is also an online multi-operator self-exclusion scheme available, as well, with this being known as GAMSTOP. All licensed online gambling operators were required to be a part of this scheme from the end of March 2020. This scheme is not limited to the iGaming sector though.

Other tools that have been implemented and required by law for iGaming firms have included things such as providing their members with a detailed historical account summary. Although the damage may have already been done, this detailed history may help to show a gambler how much they are spending on gambling and could help to stop the problem before it starts or gets any worse.

Furthermore, iGaming firms are also required to provide a summary of the terms and conditions. This can be important in helping problem gamblers as they will be able to know whatever they need to know, whilst also being made aware of any risks that can be attached to online gambling.

Arguments iGaming firms are not protecting problem gamblers enough

While there is already a number of different things and tools that online gambling firms provide their members to try and help stop problem gambling from developing, there has been arguments that iGaming companies need to do more to try and put an end to it.

Due to the recent pandemic around the world, there has been concerns that online gambling of a negative nature has been on the rise, which has led to Parliamentary Ministers in the UK, as well as the Gambling Commission, calling for stricter measures and stringent due diligence when it comes down to affordability checks.

