Malta has become a hub for the thriving European online gambling industry.

An operating licence granted by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) allows online gaming companies to operate legally across the EU. This is desirable because back in 2015, Europe accounted for 48 per cent of worldwide gambling revenue.

The MGA vets all applicants for licences against things like money laundering or suspicious transactions.

Types of gambling regulation in the UK and Malta

The Malta Gaming Authority is Malta’s gaming control authority – previously known as the Lotteries and Gaming Authority. It’s responsible for regulating many forms of gambling in its own territory. It also provides licences to operators who wish to operate throughout the EU.

For players using a gaming service, the MGA ensures transparency and fairness. It also helps prevent crime and corruption and protects vulnerable or underage players. It promotes responsible gambling, protects players funds and audits gaming devices and games to ensure they generate numbers randomly. The MGA is also accountable for monitoring licencee activities, safeguarding players rights and investigating complaints. It monitors criminal activity and ensure that operators sufficiently monitor players gambling habits so that problem behaviours can be identified and mitigated.

Gambling remains a popular pastime in the UK

It is a market that was worth $14.3bn between 2018 and 2019. And it shows no sign of slowing down. Online gambling holds the largest share, representing 38.6 per cent of the sector. Specifically, slots, which account for 69.3 per cent of total GGY and table games are among the most popular games.

Sports betting is also popular, with football and horse betting being the most played, generating £2.1bn a year. This is then followed by online bingo, totaling £198.1m.

Despite new rules and regulations introduced by the UKGC, the UK’s gambling industry continues to grow. In fact, there are as many as 3,641 gambling licences held by 2,652 operators.

Just like other types of online gambling, bingo sites are no exception to gaming authority approval

Although it may not seem like it, bingo is classed as gambling and therefore bingo sites have to be approved by gaming authorities to operate legally. In the UK, this is the Gambling Commission.

There are several different laws or regulations which regulate bingo games. This includes the Gambling Act of 2005, the Licensing and Advertising Act 2014, technical standards for software and machinery, and codes of practice.

Bingo itself is a popular pastime for UK residents which is why so many bingo brands exist there. One popular bingo site is 888 ladies bingo who is well known for their variety of game offering.

Brits love a game of online bingo because they can play in the comfort of their own home. They are also able to interact with other players in chat rooms and claim big bonuses and prizes.

Additionally, aside from bingo, other games are being introduced on bingo platforms like mini slot games, so there really is something for everyone.

Online bingo is a popular game in the UK and just like any other gambling provider, they also require licences and to be approved by authorities.

Bingo sites operating in the UK do require approval to be completely legal

Because bingo is classed as 'equal chance gaming' it does require a licence from the Gambling Commission. A bingo business in the UK may have to apply for up to three licences, depending on how they operate.

This could be an operating licence, a personal management licence, personal function licence or a premises licence. Although some of these are only usually needed for new bingo halls rather than online bingo sites.

In most cases, an operating licence would be the only one required.

However, it’s not quite as easy as merely applying for a licence. Operators must also meet the rules set out, and this list is quite extensive.

Two of the most important ones are the casino’s ability to protect customer funds and ring-fence customer funds from the casino.

The gambling commission will ask questions surrounding the site’s ownership and identity, the applicants’ financial circumstances and how honest or trustworthy they are. They will want to know whether they have any experience running a bingo site, their qualifications, and investigate their police records.

All gambling sites in the UK are strictly regulated

Malta is popular with many online gambling providers because it provides licensing that enables legal operation throughout the EU. Considering the EU is one of the biggest markets for online gambling globally, this makes good business sense.

However, providers aren’t in for a comfortable ride when it comes to applying. The MGA have strict objectives, such as preventing crime and protecting vulnerable or underage players. As such, the application process is rigorous and thorough.

Online casino games are the most popular games in the UK. However, bingo sites are popular as well. Just like casinos, they have to go through the same application process for licensing. Once more, they are checked rigorously and if deemed suitable, granted a licence.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.