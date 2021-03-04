Mobile gaming has been steadily rising in the last few years. It’s also easy to understand why mobile gaming is becoming the choice of many people because it’s supposed to be cheaper than playing on gaming consoles or PCs.

Mobile technology has also come so far that you can now play any games on a small device. People can even easily play online casinos or real money games with a smartphone device. There’s even no need to travel to a casino to enjoy promos and bonuses. You can easily look up online casino bonus codes to look for the best offers out there.

However, when it comes to non-gambling mobile games, people are starting to feel the weight of spending real money even if these games are advertised as free-to-play.

What are in-app purchases and loot boxes?

Many of the games that you can download on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store are free. However, many of them will also require in-game purchases for you to get ahead of non-payers or to finish a game. This is also called microtransactions and for some games, it could come in the form of loot boxes or crates.

The most popular battle royal game in Google Play Store this year is Call of Duty Mobile. This is free to download but players are always tempted to spend money on this because of lucky draws and crates where they can get in-game items, character, and weapon skins.

While many are fine with spending money on the games that they play, there are players who are starting to feel the weight of in-app purchases to the extent that it is negatively impacting their gaming experience.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds Press X to Continue podcast about this Black Girl Gamers founder Jay-Ann Lopez said: "If money hinders you from playing this game that's posing as free-to-play, but it's not – that's what frustrates me.

"If you want people to pay for your game, give [them] an upfront fee. I would gladly pay for a game to download onto my phone that I'm going to enjoy forever. I don't want to be advertised all the time. And I think it's becoming quite dangerous, how advertisements are everywhere.

"When it comes to these mobile games, and they stop you from actually enjoying the game until you pay… I don't enjoy that kind of financial model."

How this is affecting mobile gaming

While it’s understandable why gamers are starting to get annoyed by in-app purchases, Press X to Continue’s Inel Tomlinson shared his sympathy for mobile game developers. Tomlinson said: "I do think it's a lot harder for developers to charge upfront costs.

"The latest Professor Layton game came out on mobile before it came out on the Nintendo Switch. And on mobile, it cost twenty quid, and everyone's like - 'I ain't touching that. Twenty quid for a mobile game? You're having a laugh'. (Then) it came out on the Switch for £40 - the same game. Everyone bought it."

It simply shows why developers are advertising their mobile games as free to download and aren’t really talking about in-app purchases on these ads.

Steffan Powell, a BBC journalist also spoke about this and explained how mobile game developers have the need to make money. He said, “[Developers of mobile games] have got to make money, so I understand that you've got to think of new ways of doing it. [However,] when monetisation gets in the way of the experience? That's when I start questioning it."

Will mobile gaming continue to have more of this?

It is likely that in-app purchases won’t go away at all. After all, mobile game developers do have to make money to continue developing their games. Statistics show that people are now more willing to spend money on mobile games. From 2017 to 2018, the amount of money that mobile players spend on games has increased by 13 per cent that is worth around 50 billion British pounds in total.

However, it may be a different story for games with loot boxes and lucky draws. There are countries that are already looking into this as the UK. The House of Lords has raised last year that loot box gaming should be categorised as gambling and that it should be regulated. For now, only a few countries like China are already regulating games with loot boxes. Players in these countries can only purchase a limited number of crates or loot boxes per day. It is not impossible that more countries will eventually do the same.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.