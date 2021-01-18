When we think of Libya, a hundred landscapes and rich historical monuments come to mind, yet Libya has another facet – multiple higher education institutions that are currently investing in scientific and technological research to help the country rebuild its human capacities in order to create a new and competitive labour market.

This is the main focus of the Labs of Innovation and Business for Young Actors of start UP (LIBYA UP) project n. 610482-EPP-1-2019-1-IT-EPPKA2-CBHE-JP (2019 - 2152 / 001 - 001). The Libya UP is a project is funded by Erasmus+ programme. It started in April 2020 and will run through to September 2023.

Libya Up project aims to enhance the role of HEIs for the economic and social development of the country. In fact, the main objective is to connect academia and research activities to the labour market and civil society through the further development of technology transfer offices within the Libyan Universities. The project will support HEI by creating an international network that will allow them to gain more visibility outside Libya and to highlight the research and academic impact of their work.

Libya Up project aims to underline the innovation processes through the TTOs of the different universities partners in the project who have an active academic community as well as excellent Scientific Programmes. The project is geared to give more visibility to the tremendous work being performed by dedicated academic and scientists and give them international visibility and to give the students access into the start-up markets.

These objectives will be reached through the following four axes:

The creation a thematic national and international network

Facilitating the exchange, flow and, joint creation of knowledge among the universities

Stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit and ability of HEIs staff,

Developing new innovative and multidisciplinary abilities to promote HEIs activities

In the mid-long term, all these actions aim to generate an interactive, and mostly, international view on the research projects of ten universities that are part of the Libya Up project and from the beneficiary's organizations. The project aims to have a long-lasting impact, namely the growth of youth participation in the labour market, especially by the creation of new enterprises and the diversification of the local market.

The Libya Up is led by Link Campus University (ITALY) and has as partners the School of advanced Social Studies, Nova Gorcia (SLOVENIA); Paragon Europe (Malta) and the following universities from LIBYA – the University of Benghazi, Bright Star University, the University of Elmergib, the University of Gharyan, Misurata University, Sebha University, Gulf of Sidra University, Sirte University, the University of Tripoli and the University of Zawaia.

For more information about the project e-mail nadia.theuma@paragonglobal.eu.