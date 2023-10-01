The way to lose weight quickly is to accept that the weight took a while to put on and it will take a while to come off… if you want to keep it off.

Diet fads can be a tempting idea, but it’s crucial to acknowledge that the journey to a healthier weight is a gradual process that demands patience and dedication.

Today, ‘how to lose weight quickly’ is one of the most frequently searched phrases on search engines. However, the more we rush the natural rhythm of weight loss, the more we find ourselves extending the timeline to our goals.

Though embarking on a weight-loss journey might seem daunting, the experience can be remarkably enlightening. Beyond just achieving temporary weight loss, this journey offers the opportunity to discover profound insights about yourself.

A well-structured weight-loss journey nurtures qualities like patience, self-acceptance and mental endurance, enriching your life in ways that surpass the mere attainment of a desired body shape.

Food can become your friend rather than your enemy. However, just like any meaningful relationship, it demands understanding, nurturing and time. This shift in perspective will enable you to view food as a source of energy, mental clarity, healing and confidence.

Extra weight is often a symptom of underlying ‘stuff’ that deserves attention, highlighting the need for an individualised approach to weight loss. Everyone has ‘stuff’ they need to deal with, they simply manifest in different forms and symptoms.

Quick, drastic weight-loss measures rarely offer a lasting solution. They can shock your metabolism, resulting in a subsequent rebound of weight when you return to your regular eating habits. Moreover, these methods can lead to deficiencies in vital nutrients and muscle loss, among other undesirable consequences.

The journey itself is the destination. By embracing this perspective, you are able to value the journey for its transformative power.

Rather than focusing solely on the number on the scale, you’ll uncover the treasures of personal growth and resilience along the way.

Gillian Scerri is a career and wellness coach. For more information, visit www.alignthroughchoice.com.