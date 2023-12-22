The Maltese word ‘presepju’ (plural presepji) derives from the Italian word ‘presepio’ which comes from the Latin ‘praesaepe’, meaning ‘crib, manger’. It also means ‘a closed enclosure where sheep and goats are kept’. The vocable is composed of ‘prae’ (in front) and ‘saepes’ (fence), or ‘a place that has a fence in front’.

Meanwhile, a Christmas crib implies ‘a Nativity scene, manger scene, crèche, presepio or presepe’. Both terms, however, are used for the ‘special exhibition of art objects – especially human figurines – representing the birth of Jesus’.

A Christmas crib in a church in Zagreb, Coratia

The Nativity was first expressed in paintings. It was St Francis of Assisi who first presented a live Nativity scene while celebrating mass on Christmas Eve at Greccio in the Lazio region, Italy, 800 years ago. “The manger is set up, the hay is brought in, the cow and the donkey are led in. Here, simplicity is honoured, poverty is exalted, humility is praised, and Greccio is almost transformed into a new Bethlehem,” he said.

This was the first ‘presepe’. It was later on copied and repeated in creative art tableaux.

As far as I remember, we always set up a small presepju at home for Christmas.

From caves on Gelmus Hill, Victoria, I used to collect rina – a yellow fine dust that falls from corroding rock there –which I would spread over the cave floor

In my recollections, our first crib included coloured clay pasturi (figurines) – about five inches high – representing Holy Mary, Joseph, an ox and a donkey, Baby Jesus, a shepherd or two, and some pure white sheep – some standing, others resting on the ground – made of wax. The Holy Family was placed in a sort of cave made from dried, crushed dark brown paper which had been dipped in water mixed with a lot of flour to help it stay stiff when dry.

At around the age of 12, I used to accompany Toni – the youngest son of our next-door neighbours, who was a year older than me – with a small cart along the fields leading to Ta’ Sannat village where we would collect rough small and large stones (gagazz) with which to build the presepju.

A Christmas crib, built in a cave among stalagmites and stalactites in Postojnska Cave in Postojna, Slovenia.

Over the years, from Ta’ Pantu’s shop in Palm Street, I would buy more pasturi which included a ħassiela (washerwoman), a xabbatur (climber who would be placed resting above the cave), an angel with the words ‘Gloria in excelsis deo et in terra pax hominibus bonae voluntatis’ to be placed above the cave, and the three colourfully and richly clothed, crowned Magi, Balthazar, Melchior and Caspar, with their camels and presents.

From caves on Gelmus hill, Victoria, I used to collect rina – a yellow fine dust that falls from corroding rock there –which I would spread over the cave floor. And I used to go to Ta’ Ċenċ, from where I would pick fresh sagħtar (wild thyme) which would look like trees when placed among the stones adorning the crib.

I also used to pick very small grey plants that grew on large stones which never saw direct sunlight, known as leħjet ix-xiħ (a particular plant the English translation of which I never succeeded to trace), to be planted among the rocks of the marvellous large presepju I was so proud to build.

My parents and siblings were always happy with my presepji.

I grew up loving cribs. And I have never missed having one for Christmas.

When Irma and I had children, we would take them to see the various cribs set up in churches, in MUSEUM Society places and in private houses in Valletta and elsewhere.

And when we visited my parents in Gozo at this time of the year, I loved driving us all to see and enjoy the large ‘live’ presepji built by the Nadur and Xagħra MUSEUM members, and others in the churches of Victoria and other villages.

A Christmas crib on sale in Via San Gregorio Armeno, in Naples, Italy.

For several years – between 1991 and 2006 – I used to deliver lectures at the Università degli Studi (L’Orientale) in Naples. The university building is in Piazza San Domenico Maggiore, only some 300 metres from the narrow Via San Gregorio Armeno – a street full of small shops selling very small and extra-large Christmas figurines, small and large papier-mâché, polyester and cork cribs, Christmas lights and trees, and all that is needed to decorate the home for the festive season.

I loved visiting this street whenever I was in Naples towards Christmas. I really enjoyed walking among the locals and tourists, enchanted by the atmosphere and the singing of carols, including the famous zampognari playing Caro Gesù Bambino and Tu scendi dalle stelle, among others.

I would buy sets of Christmas figurines for me and for friends from there. My wife annually sets up a crib with these beautiful Neapolitan pasturi. I miss those days in Naples.

A presepju that the author’s wife adorns with Christmas figurines from Naples.

However, we still look for artistic cribs to see, appreciate… and photograph when we go on holiday during Christmastime.

Christmas reminds us of and makes us celebrate the Nativity of Jesus, an event like no other which makes us forget our differences and rejoice, be happy and celebrate, united as one people − one large, extended family.