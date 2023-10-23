Seven-year-old Jean Paul wants a toy dinosaur this Christmas, and 11-year-old Christina would love some tools to help her make crafts.

The two are among over 1,500 children identified by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and Chrildren's Dreams Malta as needing the public's help to get their Christmas dreams come true.

Now in its 11th year, the scheme allows members of the public to donate specific gifts requested by children. As in previous years, many children are asking for clothes.

But there are plenty of other requests, too.

Jean-Paul is on the autism spectrum and is not interested in many things. But dinosaurs fascinate him.

"Knowing that my mother is really struggling financially, she is not able to buy me a Christmas present, and I wish to have a dinosaur to play with," his profile on Children Dreams says.

Christina is creative and loves to express herself through art, her profile says.

Launching this year's scheme on Monday, FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti said that all the children on the website are on the government's radar.

"Some have experienced domestic violence, some are in alternative care, and others have parents who struggle with substance and alcohol abuse," the head of Malta's social services agency said.

People can fulfil a dream through the Children's Dream website till December 14.

Social Solidarity minister Michael Falzon appealed that all who pledge to fulfil a dream follow through.

"It's better not to pledge anything if you think you might not be able to do so," he said. "Not for us (the government), but for the children who have their dreams."