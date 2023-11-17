The Malta Gaming Authority. If you’re interested in online gambling and have tried it, there’s no way you haven’t heard of it. While the MGA is the recurring name across these casinos, the whole nation of Malta has established itself as the pioneer in iGaming.

From online slots to table games and sports betting, Malta boasts all kinds of operators and, according to recent reports, there are over 300 companies registered in the country. In this post, let’s explore what led Malta to become so prominent in the iGaming industry.

A brief history of Malta’s rise in iGaming

We can trace back the ascent of Malta as a haven for online gaming to its visionary approach in recognising the potential of iGaming. Unlike many other jurisdictions, Malta embraced the digital revolution by pioneering clear legislation in 2001.

This foresight by Maltese policymakers not only provided a legal structure for online casinos to flourish but also signalled to the world that Malta was open for business. Since then, a plethora of gambling companies have set up camp. Over the years, iGaming has turned into a cornerstone of Malta's economy.

The legislation not only allowed the licensing of online gambling platforms but also ensured a safe space for operators to exist.

As a result of these strategic legislative moves, it didn’t take long for Malta to swiftly become a magnet for online gaming companies.

Transparent regulations

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has been instrumental in crafting a trusted regulatory environment. Since its opening in 2001, it has attracted a multitude of online casino operators. To this day, an MGA licence is one of the most well-respected authorities for licensing.

Players trust MGA simply because it ensures rigorous compliance with laws designed to protect both players and operators. Above anything, transparency and fairness are the 2 mantras of the organisation.

This firm regulatory landscape, fueled by the MGA's reputation, has made Malta an attractive destination for gaming companies. At the same time, players feel relieved when they find an MGA licence in the footer section of their preferred casino website.

Lenient Taxation and Business Incentives

Malta's dramatic rise as a hub for online casinos is significantly fueled by the economic incentives the government offers.

For starters, Malta offers a favourable tax structure that provides substantial financial benefits for gaming companies. They get to establish their operations on the island without breaking their banks.

These benefits include competitive corporate tax rates as well as gaming tax incentives! Compared to many other jurisdictions, this makes Malta a great destination for operators.

At the same time, the online gaming sector has become a pivotal contributor to Malta's GDP. The iGaming industry has created numerous jobs, and it’s still doing it.

The best thing is that the inflow of gaming companies has not only diversified the nation's economy but has also led to a multiplier effect! The increased economic activity also contributes in sectors like real estate, finance, and technology services!

Technology for the win

Of course, we can’t ignore Malta's commitment to state-of-the-art technological infrastructure. This has played a crucial role in making this nation a top choice among reputable brands. According to reports, the government invested heavily in cutting-edge telecommunications networks and IT systems, which are the lifeblood of the digital gaming industry.

Needless to say, this infrastructure provides the high-speed, reliable internet connectivity that powers the operation of online casinos. Players can actually notice a difference when they play at MGA casinos versus casinos based in other jurisdictions.

The robust IT environment also offers enhanced security features. It’s critical for protecting sensitive player data as well as operational data. It makes complete sense in an age where cyber threats are prominent.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/