The Maltese economy continues to grow its dependence on the online casino industry, better known as iGaming.

Created in the mid-1990s, the global iGaming sector is today estimated to be worth $41 billion. Malta was among the very first countries in the world to support the industry through a legislative framework and favourable tax incentives.

Sixteen years on, the country’s economic and educational development is intricately linked with online casinos.

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is the regulatory authority entrusted to oversee and support the sector. According to annual reports published by the authority, there were 273 licenced online operators in Malta, although the number is actually higher since operators can apply for corporate group licence. An interim June 2019 report shows that the number continued to grow and is now around 283.

These iGaming operators were responsible for 13.2 per cent of Malta’s overall economic activity in 2018. This proportion of GDP is expected to grow even further in 2019, with mid-yearly results suggesting a 13.6 per cent contribution. As a result, the sector has become the third-largest productive one in Malta.

Along with licensing fees and tax payments, online casinos represent one of the largest collectives of employers in the country. By the end of 2018, 5,950 professionals were employed directly with licenced operators. This number grew by a further 192 in the following six months.

Because of a lack of suitably trained and experienced workers, the industry has had to attract around 60 per cent of its workforce from overseas. In addition to employees directly employed with online casinos, the MGA estimates that a further 3,000 employees work with local businesses which support the industry.

The influx of foreign workers has inevitably increased the demand for accommodation on the island.

The growth of the sector along with several other political and economic strategies has led to average property prices increasing by an average of 5.5 per cent year on year for the past four years. With the majority of foreign workers opting to rent a property, rental prices increased by a much higher percentage. The extensive amount of Swedish online casino plays a large part in the high amount of Scandinavians moving to Malta, who statistically have a higher average salary too.

The iGaming industry has impacted the Maltese economy in a number of other ways. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry is the insufficient number of qualified professionals.

To try and mitigate this situation, several educational institutions have diversified their portfolio of classes to include ones specifically targeting skills gaps in the sector. This has led to an increase in qualified employees who are, on average, paid more than their peers in other sectors.

Business in the areas surrounding online casino offices has also seen a significant boom. Entrepreneurs were quick to spot a gap in the market and sought to fill it by setting up premium coffee shops, eateries featuring various ethnic cuisines and service providers supporting the busy lifestyles of iGaming employees.

Malta’s GDP is set to continue to thrive in the coming years, thanks, in part, to the contributions made by online casinos.

With the introduction of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts in this industry, the MGA has renewed its commitment to supporting this industry, which has truly become one of the pillars of the Maltese economy.