Many people desire to get Hollywood Smile, yet the main question they ask is, “How much will this set me back?” This article covers the cost of teeth veneers, the different kinds available, and which are best for you. What are teeth veneers?

Ever looked at Hollywood celebrities and think, “What a flawless smile”? Those pearly smiles are thanks to dental veneers. Teeth veneers are thin layers of material dentists use to place over your teeth or a tooth. The purpose of these dental veneers is to increase the look of your teeth and protect them.

Dentists, like the ones here at Dentakay Dental Clinic, use veneers of two different materials: dental porcelain and composite.

What are the different kinds of teeth veneers?

There are four main types of dental veneers. Let us take a look at each of your options.

1. Porcelain veneers

Porcelain veneers are the best for our Hollywood Smile procedure. These are also the most high-priced veneers. Porcelain veneers are less harmful, but last long and look natural, and are the most durable veneers you can choose.

Besides the price, the other downside to porcelain veneers is the lengthy procedure.

2. Composite veneers

We produce these veneers from a combination of organic and inorganic material, known as composite resin. While composite veneers are cheaper than porcelain, they do not last as long. However, the procedure is not as intensive as porcelain veneers, and you will still get that million-dollar smile.

If you are considering composite veneers, know that these do stain over time. Want to know how much each type of dental veneer cost? Keep scrolling to learn more.

3. Lumineers

Have irregularly shaped teeth, or are your teeth discoloured? Lumineers are an ideal choice. There is not much preparation before our dentists do your procedure. We develop these teeth veneers from porcelain laminate. This thin material means lumineers do not last very long and can be damaged more easily than other teeth veneers.

4. Temporary veneers

All other teeth veneers are permanent, except these. If you prefer inexpensive removable veneers, temporary veneers will work for you. There is no procedure for these veneers, but they do not last very long.

How much do veneers typically cost?

The cost of dental veneers drastically ranges between the US, the UK, and Turkey. How much you pay for your teeth veneers also relies on the dentistry you go to and the veneers’ type. On average, permanent veneers cost anywhere between $800 and $1,700 per tooth in the US, $800 to $1000 in the UK, and $100 to $500 in Turkey. If you are considering temporary veneers, the prices will be slightly different.

For a set of two arcs, pop-on veneers cost $400 to $600 in the US and $500 to $1,000 in the UK and Turkey. There are also cheaper options online for temporary veneers, but it is best to visit reputable dentistry instead.

You cannot decide which veneers will be best for you. Keep scrolling for a concise comparison of teeth veneers.

How much dental veneers cost in the US

Porcelain veneers

In the US, getting porcelain veneers cost anywhere between $1,500 and $1,700 per tooth. You can also expect to pay up to $2,500 per tooth at some dentists.

Composite veneers

For composite veneers in the US, you will pay $800 to $950 per tooth.

Lumineers

Lumineers are more expensive in the US than in Turkey and the UK. Customers spend about $800 to $2,000 per tooth.

How much dental veneers cost in the UK

Porcelain veneers

Expect to pay between $900 and $1,200 in the UK per tooth for these veneers.

Composite veneers

Composite veneers are less cheap in the UK in comparison with the US, and you will spend $360 to $650 per tooth.

Lumineers

Lumineers cost $800 to $1,000 in the UK for each tooth. How much dental veneers cost in TurkeyPorcelain veneersGetting porcelain veneers in Turkey will cost you $150 to $300 per tooth.Composite veneersComposite veneers are less expensive than porcelain veneers in Turkey. Customers spend about $100 to $240 per tooth. LumineersThese are the high-priced veneers in Turkey, and you would have to pay between $350 and $550 per tooth.

What are the best teeth veneers for me?

The perfect veneers for you depend on a few factors:

How much are you prepared to spend on teeth veneers?

How long do you plan to use the veneers?

How natural do you want your veneers to look?

What do the dentists recommend?

Here is the difference between our veneers to help you pick the best option.

Teeth veneer type Cost per tooth Longevity Natural look Porcelain veneers US: $1500 - $1700 UK: $900 - $1200 Turkey: $150 - $300 10 - 30 years High Composite veneers US: $800 - $950UK: $360 - $650 Turkey: $100 - $240 5 - 7 years High, but stains over time Lumineers US: $800 - $2000UK: $800 - $1000 Turkey: $350 - $550 5 - 20 years Moderate Temporary veneers *Cost is based on both arcs US: $400 - $600 UK: $500 - $1000 7 - 10 days Moderate

The bottom line

The cost of dental veneers depends on a few factors. These factors include the kind of dental veneers you choose and which country you get them. Turkey is the cheapest place for teeth veneer procedures, and there are many renowned dentists to help you. When considering veneers, think about your budget, how long you plan to keep them, how natural you want them to look and what your dentist suggests.