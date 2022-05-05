The government needs to explain how information in the Government Gazette about spending on the announcement of the Metro project is different from what was declared in parliament, the shadow minister for transport, Adrian Delia, said on Thursday.

He observed that according to the gazette, €424,000 worth of direct orders were issued for the announcement of Malta Metro.

The direct orders were issued in a single day to a company close to the Labour Party.

Yet then Transport Minister Ian Borg had said in reply to a parliamentary question that the launching of Malta Metro had cost €76,981.76.

Delia said a number of questions needed to be answered.

Could Ian Borg say which spending figure was the correct one: €77,000 or €424,000?

Did new Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana know about these direct orders? If yes, why had they not spoken up? If not, what would they do now?

Furthermore, who did the prime minister believe, the Government Gazette or Ian Borg?